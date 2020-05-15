Ask Lou Notre Dame Mailbag: Part 1
This is the first of three parts this weekend in this series which we will attempt to feature at least on a monthly basis.
There is a different series with Recruiting Insider Mike Singer on Fighting Irish recruiting specifically. This one deals with questions from our Blueandgold.com message board about the past, present and future in the football and both basketball programs.
Mizzo37: If you could change three things about Brian Kelly or how he's approached things during his tenure, what would they be?
I’m sure people would want to change many things about me. Before I do this, just a reminder that Kelly will someday be in the College Football Hall of Fame, while I will have no such honors. If I could pick three, though:
1. His comment following the 2017 recruiting cycle that Notre Dame’s “distinctions” would keep them mainly in the top 15 range and outside the top 5.
Realistically, and with how the college football landscape has changed, he might be correct. However, stating that publicly sent a wrong message to everyone inside and outside the organization. Saying you’re objective is championships yet putting a “cap” on the recruiting trail appear counter to each other.
If you set top 15 as a bar, subliminally that might be the attitude his coaches (including himself) recruit with, how prospects might perceive you, and how the opposition could even use it against you.
He went away from it this past December, perhaps sensing the error of that thinking.
