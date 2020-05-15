There is a different series with Recruiting Insider Mike Singer on Fighting Irish recruiting specifically. This one deals with questions from our Blueandgold.com message board about the past, present and future in the football and both basketball programs.

This is the first of three parts this weekend in this series which we will attempt to feature at least on a monthly basis.

Mizzo37: If you could change three things about Brian Kelly or how he's approached things during his tenure, what would they be?

I’m sure people would want to change many things about me. Before I do this, just a reminder that Kelly will someday be in the College Football Hall of Fame, while I will have no such honors. If I could pick three, though:

1. His comment following the 2017 recruiting cycle that Notre Dame’s “distinctions” would keep them mainly in the top 15 range and outside the top 5.