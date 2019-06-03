T Lee made a huge decision back in November of last year when he gave Arizona State a verbal pledge.

But the three-star athlete from Buford (Ga.) isn’t quite done with the recruiting process. In fact, Lee is looking to make some other official visits.

“I’m 100 percent committed, and I’m planning to go back out to Arizona State this summer,” Lee said. “But I’m still talking to other schools. I’m in communication with UNC, Louisville, Nebraska and some others. I’m definitely going to use my officials on some of those schools.”