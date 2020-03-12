News More News
Andy Heck A Rare Notre Dame National Champion/Super Bowl Winner

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Fifty years ago in January 1970, linebacker Jim Lynch became the first former Notre Dame football player to win both a national title with the Fighting Irish and a Super Bowl, achieving the latter with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This February, Andy Heck became the most recent former Irish player to join that unique company — and likewise with the Chiefs, as their offensive line coach.

Andy Heck (right) with wife Jennifer and sons Jon and Charlie celebrate winning this year's Super Bowl. (Provided by Andy Jack)
Andy Heck (right) with wife Jennifer and sons Jon and Charlie celebrate winning this year's Super Bowl. (Provided by Andy Jack)

How fitting the symmetry is between Lynch and Heck.

Lynch’s freshman year in 1963 saw the Fighting Irish finish 2-7, yet his senior year in 1966 when he was the lone team captain they were consensus national champs.

Likewise, Heck’s first two seasons in 1985-86 were the school's first back-to-back losing campaigns in the 20th century (5-6 both times), but as a senior captain he helped steer a 12-0 finish and most recent national title.

