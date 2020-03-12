Andy Heck A Rare Notre Dame National Champion/Super Bowl Winner
Fifty years ago in January 1970, linebacker Jim Lynch became the first former Notre Dame football player to win both a national title with the Fighting Irish and a Super Bowl, achieving the latter with the Kansas City Chiefs.
This February, Andy Heck became the most recent former Irish player to join that unique company — and likewise with the Chiefs, as their offensive line coach.
How fitting the symmetry is between Lynch and Heck.
Lynch’s freshman year in 1963 saw the Fighting Irish finish 2-7, yet his senior year in 1966 when he was the lone team captain they were consensus national champs.
Likewise, Heck’s first two seasons in 1985-86 were the school's first back-to-back losing campaigns in the 20th century (5-6 both times), but as a senior captain he helped steer a 12-0 finish and most recent national title.
