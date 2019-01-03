Two of Notre Dame’s four offensive line signees are participating in All-Star games this week with Zeke Correll at the Under Armour All-America Game and Andrew Kristofic at the 2019 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

Correll is wrapping up his week tonight with the game itself taking place Thursday evening.

Kristofic has one more day of preparation before his game on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. The Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland prospect appears to be in a position to be the starting right tackle for the East squad and has had a strong week of practice in the eyes of Blue & Gold Illustrated.

But, BGI isn’t the only ones taking notice of the work the four-star prospect is doing this week getting ready for his final high school event. Fellow Irish signee defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah is also down in San Antonio for the game and went against his future teammate during Tuesday’s joint practice.

“He’s great,” Irish defensive end signee Osafo-Mensah said. “He’s very athletic. Not many offensive tackles can move like him. He’s got a lot of strength. He’s going to have a really good future. No doubt about it.”