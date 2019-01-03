Andrew Kristofic Making A Strong Impression At 2019 All-American Bowl
Two of Notre Dame’s four offensive line signees are participating in All-Star games this week with Zeke Correll at the Under Armour All-America Game and Andrew Kristofic at the 2019 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
Correll is wrapping up his week tonight with the game itself taking place Thursday evening.
Kristofic has one more day of preparation before his game on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC. The Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland prospect appears to be in a position to be the starting right tackle for the East squad and has had a strong week of practice in the eyes of Blue & Gold Illustrated.
But, BGI isn’t the only ones taking notice of the work the four-star prospect is doing this week getting ready for his final high school event. Fellow Irish signee defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah is also down in San Antonio for the game and went against his future teammate during Tuesday’s joint practice.
“He’s great,” Irish defensive end signee Osafo-Mensah said. “He’s very athletic. Not many offensive tackles can move like him. He’s got a lot of strength. He’s going to have a really good future. No doubt about it.”
When the East and West squads met up, it also gave Kristofic a chance to go against a potential college teammate in defensive end Isaiah Foskey of Concord (Calif.) De La Salle, who is a top target for Notre Dame to round out its 2019 class.
“It was kind of difficult to get around him,” Foskey explained. “I tried to get an inside move and he didn’t move. I had to use more power to try and get around him and fight off the hands. It makes me better and shows what I have to work on. There’s always room for improvement.”
Kristofic is on a talented East squad, which features the likes of five-star defensive end and Georgia signee Nolan Smith and Rivals100 defensive end Khris Bogle. The former actually squared off against Kristofic to begin the 2018 high school when IMG Academy traveled to Pine-Richland in late August.
“The whole offensive line is fundamentally sound with great sets and hands,” Smith began. “A lot of those guys are really good. Most definitely him. He’s nice and long. He’ll be a great player at the next level.
“That was a fun game. It was our first one, so it was a tone setter. Being in an actual game and being out here is way different.”
If practice is any indication, Kristofic will be tasked with slowing down the starting defensive ends for the West team on Saturday afternoon and has made a strong impression on members of that squad and his own.
