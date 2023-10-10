Notre Dame's 2025 class is forming into shape and head coach Marcus Freeman recently pulled in two defensive commitments from defensive ends CJ May and Joseph Reiff after the Ohio State game in September. In the Rivals 2025 team recruiting rankings, the Irish are ranked No. 3 with 709 points and an average star rating of 3.67. Last week, Inside ND Sports looked at four 2025 offensive targets that could commit to Notre Dame with clarity now in the class at quarterback with four-star Deuce Knight. Here is a look at four defensive recruits the Irish are pursuing that could end their recruitment before the end of this year in favor of Notre Dame. This list is not based on which recruits are the highest rated or ranked, but instead on what's been gathered through interviews and how the Irish stack up in each recruitment.

Three-star VYP Dominik Hulak

There are higher-rated players on the board for Notre Dame, like four-star defensive end target Christopher Burgess Jr. and four-star linebacker target Anthony Sacca, but their recruitments project as highly contested that stretch into official visits next summer. Meanwhile, Dominik Hulak, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound defender out of Elmhurst (Ill.) IC Catholic Prep, has been a constant fixture around Notre Dame. He visited in the spring and returned twice this summer, where defensive coordinator Al Golden evaluated the three-star Hulak at vyper end in camp. May and Reiff project more as field defensive ends in Golden's scheme, which leaves the vyper end role in this class open for Hulak. The only other vyper end target Notre Dame hosted has been four-star Marco Jones for the Ohio State game. Hulak has 19 tackles and one quarterback hurry in six games this season at linebacker. Hulak is expected at Notre Dame on Saturday for the USC game. He has eight offers which gives Notre Dame a legitimate chance for his commitment against a smaller crop of teams. Illinois and Iowa have each hosted Hulak on game day visits this season.

Three-star CB Cree Thomas

Most of Notre Dame's best chances of landing its next commits are in the secondary. Four-star cornerback Mark Zackery has visited Notre Dame more than any other cornerback in the 2025 class, but the two-sport star probably won't make a decision during his basketball season that runs from December to March. Three-star cornerback Cree Thomas will visit the Irish for their matchup with USC. Cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens offered Thomas in the spring and spent extensive time with the 6-1, 170-pound cornerback on the Saturday before the Blue-Gold Game. Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep has relied on Thomas at cornerback this season and he's lived up to expectations, totaling 20 tackles, three interceptions and three pass deflections in six games. Although he didn't visit this summer, Thomas was contacted by director of recruiting Chad Bowden and recruiting analyst Dre Brown at midnight on Aug. 1 and felt good about his relationship with the Irish heading into his junior season. Thomas, the No. 31 cornerback in the 2025 class, has 11 total offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon and Purdue. He's seen Arizona and Wisconsin on game day visits this season. Thomas has familiarity with cornerback Benjamin Morrison from their time together at Brophy Prep and could lean toward the Irish following his visit this weekend.

Four-star S Ethan Long

Safeties/defensive backs coach Chris O'Leary has gotten Long on campus three times since offering him in May. Those trips weren't anything new for Long, who grew up attending Irish home games to watch his cousin, former walk-on wide receiver and Notre Dame team captain Austin Webster, from 2014-18. Notre Dame has its work cut out for the Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick defensive back with Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State involved. Long has 19 total offers and is ranked as the No. 16 safety and No. 159 overall player in the 2025 class. Long hasn't committed to any decision timeframe in interviews but visited Notre Dame for the Ohio State game. Since his school plays on Saturdays, it could be difficult for the 6-2, 188-pound Long to return to campus this season. However, he might not need another visit in order to commit since there's familiarity on both sides.

Four-star S Ivan Taylor