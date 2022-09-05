The calculus Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick worked nine months ago, when the all-time wins leader in Irish football history showed himself out, went beyond merely finding an adequate replacement for defecting Brian Kelly.

In choosing first-time head coach Marcus Freeman, Swarbrick was banking that he’d landed a potential upgrade. Eventually.

And when it ultimately did show, it would be in the biggest games on the biggest stages. Like the one the 36-year-old flirted with for three and a half quarters Saturday night in the stadium where he once starred as a college linebacker.

The 21-10 season-opening loss by No. 5 Notre Dame to No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium makes Freeman 0-2 in such games (vs. top 10 teams) to start his career and also 0-2 overall, following the 37-35 Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State.

What Swarbrick knows and history backs up, though, it’s not how you start, it’s what you learn in those big national spotlight/national significance matchups.

Kelly, a head coaching veteran when he took over for Charlie Weis following the 2009 ND season, started 2-1 vs. top 10 teams at Notre Dame but finished 4-12 in such games with nine of the 12 losses coming by 14 points or more.

Just one of Kelly’s school-record 113 victories came against a top 5 team — the 47-40 overtime victory over No. 1 Clemson in 2020 — against seven losses to college football’s elite.

Another veteran head coach when he landed at ND, Lou Holtz, was 0-4 against top 5 teams with the Irish until he ran off seven such wins in a row. He finished 12-8 vs. the top 5. Similarly, he was 0-4 against the top 10, then went 20-4-1 in his next 25 and finished 22-14-1 with a bit of a fade at the end of his 11-season Irish run (1986-96).

What Freeman has shown in the eight months between losses, both games in which the Irish were competitive throughout, is the ability to recruit at a high enough level to give the Irish more of a margin for error in future big-stage games against elite-recruiting teams.

The was also a big part of Holtz's rise.

Freeman also has tweaked an already successful culture Kelly established after his post-2016 coaching makeover. He has surrounded himself with a staff of assistant coaching brimming with ideas and unafraid to question the status quo.

Question everything, Freeman tells both his coaches and his players.

And he asks plenty of questions himself.

The next stage of Freeman’s coaching evolution is for him to become a difference-maker as a tactician on both sides of the ball. More immediately, though, he needs to be a fixer.

The three week stretch of two home games and a road test at North Carolina before an Oct. 1 should provide as least some strong hints about where that part of Freeman's coaching skill set stands.

Game three of the Freeman Era will be the first one in which he faces an unranked team, in. Marshall (1-0) Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT; NBC-TV), and the first game that Freeman coaches in Notre Dame Stadium.

Kelly’s parting gift is a nation’s-best, 42-game winning streak by Notre Dame against unranked teams. Kelly’s own personal victory streak against non-top 25 teams ended Sunday night in his LSU coaching debut.

Florida State secured the upset, 24-23, in New Orleans when it blocked the tying extra point with no time left in regulation following a 99-yard scoring drive by Kelly’s Tigers.

As for Freeman, who chose not to retain Brian Polian as special teams coordinator (LSU also muffed two punts and had a field goal blocked on Sunday night), here are the numbers that matter most moving forward in a time of the season when they scream for context,