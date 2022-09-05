Analysis: What Freeman learns from ND's big-game moments matters most
The calculus Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick worked nine months ago, when the all-time wins leader in Irish football history showed himself out, went beyond merely finding an adequate replacement for defecting Brian Kelly.
In choosing first-time head coach Marcus Freeman, Swarbrick was banking that he’d landed a potential upgrade. Eventually.
And when it ultimately did show, it would be in the biggest games on the biggest stages. Like the one the 36-year-old flirted with for three and a half quarters Saturday night in the stadium where he once starred as a college linebacker.
The 21-10 season-opening loss by No. 5 Notre Dame to No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium makes Freeman 0-2 in such games (vs. top 10 teams) to start his career and also 0-2 overall, following the 37-35 Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State.
What Swarbrick knows and history backs up, though, it’s not how you start, it’s what you learn in those big national spotlight/national significance matchups.
Kelly, a head coaching veteran when he took over for Charlie Weis following the 2009 ND season, started 2-1 vs. top 10 teams at Notre Dame but finished 4-12 in such games with nine of the 12 losses coming by 14 points or more.
Just one of Kelly’s school-record 113 victories came against a top 5 team — the 47-40 overtime victory over No. 1 Clemson in 2020 — against seven losses to college football’s elite.
Another veteran head coach when he landed at ND, Lou Holtz, was 0-4 against top 5 teams with the Irish until he ran off seven such wins in a row. He finished 12-8 vs. the top 5. Similarly, he was 0-4 against the top 10, then went 20-4-1 in his next 25 and finished 22-14-1 with a bit of a fade at the end of his 11-season Irish run (1986-96).
What Freeman has shown in the eight months between losses, both games in which the Irish were competitive throughout, is the ability to recruit at a high enough level to give the Irish more of a margin for error in future big-stage games against elite-recruiting teams.
The was also a big part of Holtz's rise.
Freeman also has tweaked an already successful culture Kelly established after his post-2016 coaching makeover. He has surrounded himself with a staff of assistant coaching brimming with ideas and unafraid to question the status quo.
Question everything, Freeman tells both his coaches and his players.
And he asks plenty of questions himself.
The next stage of Freeman’s coaching evolution is for him to become a difference-maker as a tactician on both sides of the ball. More immediately, though, he needs to be a fixer.
The three week stretch of two home games and a road test at North Carolina before an Oct. 1 should provide as least some strong hints about where that part of Freeman's coaching skill set stands.
Game three of the Freeman Era will be the first one in which he faces an unranked team, in. Marshall (1-0) Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT; NBC-TV), and the first game that Freeman coaches in Notre Dame Stadium.
Kelly’s parting gift is a nation’s-best, 42-game winning streak by Notre Dame against unranked teams. Kelly’s own personal victory streak against non-top 25 teams ended Sunday night in his LSU coaching debut.
Florida State secured the upset, 24-23, in New Orleans when it blocked the tying extra point with no time left in regulation following a 99-yard scoring drive by Kelly’s Tigers.
As for Freeman, who chose not to retain Brian Polian as special teams coordinator (LSU also muffed two punts and had a field goal blocked on Sunday night), here are the numbers that matter most moving forward in a time of the season when they scream for context,
About Marshall
With 612 total yards, 388 of which were rushing, Marshall stands No. 5 nationally in total offense and No. 3 in rushing offense, with only Clemson and Georgia Tech left to play (Monday night) in college football’s first full opening weekend.
In fact, the Thundering Herd (1-0) find themselves near the top of the national stats in multiple categories on both sides of the ball after a 55-3 drubbing of FCS school Norfolk State on Saturday.
And yet they’re a 19-point underdog at ND.
What Marshall was legitimately good at last year in a 7-6 season: The Herd was 16th in total offense and 21st in sacks allowed despite their best lineman, Cain Madden, transferring to and starting for last season for the Irish.
But Marshall was 127th out of 130 nationally in turnovers lost.
On defense in 2021, Marshall was 12th nationally in pass-efficiency defense, but 104th in run defense.
ND in the national stats
The stat category in which the Irish excelled in opening weekend was net punting. Harvard transfer Jon Sot and the punt coverage team have the Irish sitting 13th nationally, a big plus for field position.
As far as offense and defense … well, Notre Dame’s No. 119 ranking in total offense, No. 110 in rushing offense and No. 110 in third-down conversions are the lowlights among largely unimpressive numbers.
The most troubling, against admittedly the best athletes Notre Dame will see on defense until facing Clemson on Nov. 5 and perhaps the best offensive line talent they’ll see all season, is how the Irish fell short against their primary game and season objectives.
That is, running the ball with authority and stopping the run.
In Pro Football Focus’ film analysis, the facets of ND’s offense and defense that drew the lowest grades, in fact, were in fact Notre Dame’s run defense (50.0) and its run blocking (50.4).
Can the possible return of All-American Jarrett Patterson (sprained right foot) to start at left guard make a big difference? His replacement, Andrew Kristofic, had the lowest rating (51.8) of any of the 17 players who took at least one offensive snap on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, ND’s two top-rated offensive players were wide receiver Matt Salerno (81.4) and tight end Kevin Bauman (73.3), the latter making his first collegiate start when the Irish opened in the two-tight end set.
The two top-rated defensive players were defensive end Rylie Mills (73.1) and interior defensive lineman Chris Smith (70.1), the latter a Harvard grad transfer, among the 22 players who took at least one defensive snap.
A surprising 22nd was defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola with a 37.9 grade. Cornerback Cam Hart’s senior season got off to a slow start as he ranked 20th of 22 (50.4.)
And finally with Notre Dame’s nation’s-best 10-game road winning streak coming to an end on Saturday night. Georgia, with seven successive road victories, is the new leader in that category.
