Analysis: What Adding Grad Transfer Nick McCloud Means To Notre Dame
Last month when BlueandGold.com listed from 1 through 10 Notre Dame’s top position groups entering 2020 based on performance, experience and proven depth, the cornerback unit finished in last place.
The addition of 6-1, 190-pound North Carolina State graduate transfer Nick McCloud might not dramatically alter that ranking, but it does provide a valued boost to a unit in significant need of experience.
Numbers are not a problem at cornerback with eight scholarship players, not including McCloud. However, six of those eight at the start of the abbreviated spring have four years of eligibility remaining, meaning the experience level is virtually non-existent.
Meanwhile, one of the two projected starters, lionhearted 5-9, 180-pound sixth-year senior Shaun Crawford, has missed 40 games during his career (shelved all of 2015 and 2018 and all but two games in 2016) with three major injuries — two ACL tears plus an Achilles — and sidelined a good part of last October with an elbow injury.
The other starter, 5-10, 180-pound junior TaRiq Bracy, had the second-most snaps at corner last season with 467, well behind graduated starter Troy Pride Jr.’s 724. Bracy led the team in passes broken up with seven.
Like Crawford, McCloud does have a history with knee injuries, but he also has established himself as a leader teammates follow.
