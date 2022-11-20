SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Joe Alt may never have a chance to celebrate a Senior Day. At the very least, the way the Notre Dame sophomore offensive left tackle is playing and ascending, he’ll have a difficult choice to make next December/January about when the right time is to wade into the NFL Draft pool. How good is Alt right now? In just one measure, Pro Football Focus’ player film grades, Alt has accrued a season grade of 91.7, slightly ahead the 91.1 grade of junior tight end Michael Mayer — considered by some the best ever at ND to play his position at a school revered for cranking out All-Americans and high-round draft choices in his position group with stunning regularity. ND’s highest-ranked defensive player this season among those who have played more than 10 snaps? Junior linebacker/defensive end hybrid Jordan Botelho (76.2). Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison’s early-season growing pains are now being offset by performances like Saturday’s, in which he picked off three passes thrown by Boston College quarterback Emmett Morehead in a 44-0 Senior Day romp. Morrison’s five this season put him one behind three players who share the national lead in picks, with six.

All of which accentuate the future a day after Senior Day. Then again, the most impactful Senior Days blend nostalgia with setting the stage for the future. Alt’s postgame thoughts perfectly encapsulate that concept. “It was either a timeout or something in the third quarter. It was a blizzard out there,” he said. “And being able to be out there with the offensive linemen — my teammates, my brothers — it's a memory that I think I'll be able to flash back to the rest of my life. Just being out there with them, having so much fun playing the game, playing the game the right way. “And to do it for them on their last game in Notre Dame Stadium in the snow, in the cold, was such an experience. And it will be a memory for me for life.” With that, here’s a peek into Notre Dame’s future, near and not-so-near:

USC Week

Anyone who caught a glimpse of the Trojans’ 48-45 score-a-palooza victory over UCLA at the Rose Bowl late Saturday night may have come away with the impression that USC’s offense is akin to a Ferrari and Notre Dame’s to a family station wagon. Statistically, that would not be incorrect. USC is No. 2 in the nation in total offense, the Irish No. 75, though the Irish have put up 35 points or more in five straight games (and counting) for only the second time in school history. Whatever happens in L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night between the fifth-ranked Trojans (10-1) and No. 13 ND (8-3), what sophomore QB Caleb Williams has done in Lincoln Riley’s first season as USC’s head coach hammers home just how important it is for ND head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff to determine whether the Irish have an elite quarterback for the 2023 season already on their roster. And if not, they need to lure one from the transfer portal. As for Saturday night’s game itself (7:30 EST; ABC), here are some not-so-obvious aspects to consider. • While Williams is ninth nationally in passing efficiency, the Irish have already faced QBs in his echelon — No. 1 C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and No. 4 Drake Maye of North Carolina. In terms of total offense, OSU and North Carolina are tied for eighth. In both games, a 21-10 loss at Ohio State and a 45-32 win at UNC, the Irish employed a plan of complementary/ball-control football. The Irish didn’t have the offensive line play/running game to make that work against the Buckeyes, but they did by the time the Tar Heels came up on the schedule three weeks later. North Carolina didn’t have anywhere near the defense the Buckeyes have, either. • USC has faced six teams ranked 90th in total defense or worse this season, and only two in the top 50. They lost to one of those (Utah at 24th in total defense) but still scored 42 points in a one-point setback. In the other matchup — vs. Oregon State’s 25th-ranked defense — the Trojans scored a season-low 17 points in a three-point escape. • Don’t discount the defenses. USC is 96th in total defense and the Irish, with a November surge, have ascended to No. 17. Against UCLA, the Trojans forced four turnovers and still gave up 45 points. Where USC’s defense is dangerous in the matchup with Notre Dame is the ability to bring pressure and force turnovers. The Trojans are better equipped personnel-wise to do some of the things Navy did in its dominant second half against the Irish on Nov. 12 than Boston College was this past Saturday. They’re also No. 3 nationally in takeaways and No. 1 in turnover margin, a trend the Irish have to break on Saturday night to have a chance to pull the upset.

Bowl Outlook

On a probability scale, the snapshot following the rout of Boston College, realistically includes five bowls. Reality starts with the Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28 vs. Pac-12) in San Diego, followed by the Gator Bowl (Dec. 30 vs. SEC) in Jacksonville Fla., the Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29 vs. Big 12) in Orlando, Fla., a New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl date with the Group of Five champ (Jan. 2) in Arlington, Texas, and the least likely, the ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2 vs. SEC) in Tampa, Fla. Notre Dame was 15th in Sunday’s coaches poll and 13th in the AP. If the CFP rankings match the AP, the Irish are in range of getting to the needed 10th spot of making a New Year’s Six berth happen with an upset of USC. We’ll take a deeper dive after those rankings are released on Tuesday night (7 EST; ESPN).

Snow descends upon Notre Dame Stadium during its 44-0 victory over Boston College on Saturday. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

As for 2023?