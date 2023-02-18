In the interim between Gerad Parker emerging as Notre Dame’s choice as its new offensive coordinator on Wednesday and the formal coronation on Saturday, the 42-year-old got a jump start on his No. 1 order of business. Finding someone to replace a legend. The process of identifying re-retiring offensive line coach Harry Hiestand’s replacement had already started before Parker moved up the food chain from Irish tight ends coach to OC/tight ends coach. Head coach Marcus Freeman, though, wanted departed offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ successor to have significant say in who the next in line after Hiestand should be. Once Parker and yet-to-be formally named QBs coach Gino Guidugli were added to the decision-making process for new O-line coach, the process itself accelerated. According to a source, the massive interest in the job has been narrowed to a handful of viable candidates, with in-person interviews possibly starting as soon as this weekend.

The end of the timeline is a little harder to predict, but a source said it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to have Hiestand’s successor identified by midweek. Or for the list to expand again slightly before the final choice is made. That, of course, would be followed by the protracted vetting process before the official announcement is rolled out. Freeman and Parker will have a chance to publicly weigh in on the O-line hiring process, Parker’s own hiring journey, and his and Freeman’s shared vision for the Irish offense moving forward at a Monday morning press conference (11 EST) that will stream live on YouTube. Perhaps by then the Guidugli hire will be official and Freeman/Parker can address how he fits into the offensive collaboration beyond coaching quarterbacks. The offense that the new O-line coach eventually steps into will have much more to do with the direction Freeman has decided for the program, and in line with where Rees was coaxing it, and less about what Parker was doing as offensive coordinator at West Virginia in the 2020-21 seasons before coming to ND. Again, Monday should be a great time to tease out the details. In assembling and revealing a list of offensive line coaching candidates, keep in mind there’s a difference between those willing to listen and those eager to leave where they are. Philosophical fit is a must. “Recruiting and developing are both so important in this role, too,” longtime recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of Prep Football Report offered. “But what you don’t want is someone who sees this job as a stepping stone to the NFL.” Hiestand’s methods and work ethic — both in his six-year run (2012-17) under Brian Kelly and his second tour of duty, under Freeman, last season — pervaded Notre Dame’s entire football culture and identity.

