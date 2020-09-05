 Analysis Of Major Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football 2022 RB Target Damari Alston
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-05 13:58:20 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysis Of Major Notre Dame 2022 RB Target Damari Alston

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer was in the Atlanta area on Friday to get a look at College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy running back Damari Alston, a big target for Notre Dame in the 2022 class.

Get the analysis and exclusive clips below!

