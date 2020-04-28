News More News
Analysis: Notre Dame Women's Basketball Recruiting

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
In the nine years from 2011-19, the Notre Dame women’s basketball program advanced to the Final Four seven times, reaching the title game in six of them and winning it all in 2018.

Then all of a sudden, the superpower operation this year plummeted to 13-18, possibly hastening the departure of Naismith Hall of Fame inductee and Notre Dame legend Muffet McGraw after 33 years on the sidelines.

New head coach Niele Ivey has made an early impact on the recruiting trail.
New head coach Niele Ivey has made an early impact on the recruiting trail. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

This precipitous decline was in part a confluence of:

• Graduating four WNBA picks among the top 19 selections in 2019.

• A fifth player, junior Jackie Young, turning pro early to become the No. 1 overall pick.

• Four former McDonald’s All-Americans having transferred elsewhere: Ali Patberg (Indiana), Erin Boley (Oregon), Danielle Patterson (Indiana) and Jordan Nixon (Texas A&M).

• Health setbacks this past year that sidelined three Irish players anywhere from two months to the entire season.

It resulted in a vastly inexperienced and often cobbled lineup that had never played together, with a barren bench.

Furthermore, the gravy train that had been the recruiting trail slowed down, in relative terms, during the 2017-19 cycles.

