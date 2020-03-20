Analysis: Notre Dame's New No. 99
This is the final feature in a series of the 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest numbers issued to highest.
Freshman Defensive Tackle Rylie Mills (6-5, 259)
From the same high school (Lake Forest) in Illinois as first-year Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the consensus four-star recruit was listed as a strong side defensive end when he signed with Notre Dame in December, selecting the Fighting Irish over Ohio State and Wisconsin.
However, during the lone practice held this spring on March 5, Mills aligned at tackle (three-technique), behind senior Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and junior Jayson Ademilola.
