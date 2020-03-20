This is the final feature in a series of the 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest numbers issued to highest.





Freshman Defensive Tackle Rylie Mills (6-5, 259)

From the same high school (Lake Forest) in Illinois as first-year Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the consensus four-star recruit was listed as a strong side defensive end when he signed with Notre Dame in December, selecting the Fighting Irish over Ohio State and Wisconsin.