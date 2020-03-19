This is the sixth in a series of the 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest numbers issued to highest.





Freshman Defensive End Alexander Ehrensberger (6-7, 247)

Recruited from Germany by 11th-year Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston, the rangy Ehrensberger turns 20 on Friday (March 20), which makes him older than the average college freshman.