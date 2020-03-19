Analysis: Notre Dame's New No. 98
This is the sixth in a series of the 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest numbers issued to highest.
Freshman Defensive End Alexander Ehrensberger (6-7, 247)
Recruited from Germany by 11th-year Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston, the rangy Ehrensberger turns 20 on Friday (March 20), which makes him older than the average college freshman.
Still, with an offer list limited to the likes of Buffalo, Florida International and Old Dominion, he is considered more of a long-range developmental prospect, much like current starting fifth-year senior strong side end Ade Ogundeji, who originally committed to Western Michigan, was back in 2016.
