News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-19 07:18:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysis: Notre Dame's New No. 98

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

This is the sixth in a series of the 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest numbers issued to highest.


Freshman Defensive End Alexander Ehrensberger (6-7, 247)

Recruited from Germany by 11th-year Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston, the rangy Ehrensberger turns 20 on Friday (March 20), which makes him older than the average college freshman.

At 6-7, freshman Alexander Ehrensberger provides unique height at defensive end.
At 6-7, freshman Alexander Ehrensberger provides unique height at defensive end. (Mike Miller)

Still, with an offer list limited to the likes of Buffalo, Florida International and Old Dominion, he is considered more of a long-range developmental prospect, much like current starting fifth-year senior strong side end Ade Ogundeji, who originally committed to Western Michigan, was back in 2016.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}