Analysis: Notre Dame's New No. 11s
This is the second in a series of the 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest numbers issued to highest.
Graduate Transfer Receiver Ben Skowronek (6-3, 224)
A captain at Northwestern his senior year in 2019, Skowronek caught 110 career passes for 1,417 yards (12.9 yards per catch) and eight touchdowns before medically redshirting last season after three games
The rest of the returning Notre Dame roster at wide receiver has 40 career catches, so his background and experience provide much value to a relatively unproven corps.
2020 Prognosis: Although his strong frame had us originally projecting him to line up at boundary (W) — as did Equanimeous St. Brown, Miles Boykin and Chase Claypool each of the past three years — in the spring’s opening practice he was on the field side with junior speedster Braden Lenzy.
