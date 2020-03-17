Analysis: Notre Dame's New 21s
This is the fourth in a series of the 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest new numbers issued to the highest.
Just like No. 10 with freshman quarterback Drew Pyne and graduate student/safety Isaiah Pryor, and No. 11 with graduate student/receiver Ben Skowronek and freshman cornerback Ramon Henderson, No. 21 also has a double dip with two freshmen who enrolled early before spring practice and classes on campus were cancelled throughout the nation because of COVID-19.
Freshman Receiver Xavier Watts (5-11 ¾, 195)
The No. 1 recruit in Nebraska this past season, per Omaha.com, the versatile two-way performer could also line up in the defensive backfield, where the past two seasons he recorded 126 tackles, 13 passes broken up and eight interceptions (two scores).
But his quickness, fluidity and hands were evident as a wideout on the one day of spring practice the Irish had March 5.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news