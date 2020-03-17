News More News
Analysis: Notre Dame's New 21s

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

This is the fourth in a series of the 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest new numbers issued to the highest.

Just like No. 10 with freshman quarterback Drew Pyne and graduate student/safety Isaiah Pryor, and No. 11 with graduate student/receiver Ben Skowronek and freshman cornerback Ramon Henderson, No. 21 also has a double dip with two freshmen who enrolled early before spring practice and classes on campus were cancelled throughout the nation because of COVID-19.

Xavier Watts received his initial look at X receiver in Notre Dame's lone spring practice.
Xavier Watts received his initial look at X receiver in Notre Dame's lone spring practice. (Mike Miller)

Freshman Receiver Xavier Watts (5-11 ¾, 195)

The No. 1 recruit in Nebraska this past season, per Omaha.com, the versatile two-way performer could also line up in the defensive backfield, where the past two seasons he recorded 126 tackles, 13 passes broken up and eight interceptions (two scores).

But his quickness, fluidity and hands were evident as a wideout on the one day of spring practice the Irish had March 5.

