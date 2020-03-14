This is the first in a series ofnthe 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest numbers issued to highest. Plus, we look at the best to wear the number, and all who have under Brian Kelly.





Freshman Quarterback Drew Pyne (5-11 ½, 194)

The first rookie signal-caller to enroll in January at Notre Dame since Malik Zaire in 2013, Pyne will vie with sophomore Brendon Clark for the No. 2 role this season behind third-year starter and graduate student Ian Book.