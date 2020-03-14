News More News
Analysis: Notre Dame's New 10s

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

This is the first in a series ofnthe 10 scholarship newcomers — eight freshmen and two graduate transfers — to the program, counting from lowest numbers issued to highest. Plus, we look at the best to wear the number, and all who have under Brian Kelly.


Freshman Quarterback Drew Pyne (5-11 ½, 194)

The first rookie signal-caller to enroll in January at Notre Dame since Malik Zaire in 2013, Pyne will vie with sophomore Brendon Clark for the No. 2 role this season behind third-year starter and graduate student Ian Book.

Drew Pyne is the first Notre Dame freshman quarterback to enroll in January since 2013.
Drew Pyne is the first Notre Dame freshman quarterback to enroll in January since 2013. (Mike Miller)

Listed at 181 pounds when he signed, Pyne appears to have bulked up in just a few months on campus, and in the lone practice this spring displayed a tight spiral and accuracy on his throws.

2020 Prognosis: This season is about putting himself in position to become the starter in 2021, after Book graduates.

