ANALYSIS: Notre Dame's Final 2019 Data: Offense
The 2019 Notre Dame offense produced the fourth-highest scoring average in school history (36.8) while helping produce an 11-2 finish, yet it was also laden with a litany of concerns.
Can the Irish better assert physicality along the line? Can quarterback Ian Book succeed against the upper-tier defenses? Can they get more game-breaking speed involved in the lineup?
Meanwhile, the three-year run of coordinator Chip Long came to an end when personality conflicts resulted in a divorce from the Notre Dame staff several weeks prior to the 33-9 Camping World Bowl win versus Iowa State. That bowl outing basically became an early audition for newly named coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees, with running backs coach Lance Taylor also promoted to run game coordinator.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news