He is the second grad transfer to join the program in the last month, with North Carolina State cornerback Nick McCloud announcing on May 11. (In January, Notre Dame also added two graduate transfers in wide receiver Bennett Skowronek from Northwestern and safety Isaiah Pryor from Ohio State.)

On paper, cornerback and running back are the two less proven areas on the team with regard to star power, experience or proven depth. Hence the additions.

But how much football value is added from the former three-star recruit Speights from McAllen Texas who has seen limited action, including sitting out 2019 and 2016, while averaging only 3.8 yards per his 95 career carries for 363 yards and one score?