Analysis: Notre Dame's Addition Of Running Back Trevor Speights
Apparent instability or lack of confidence has resulted in Notre Dame adding to its backfield stable.
Recruited at Stanford in 2016 by current Fighting Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor, 5-11, 203-pound graduate transfer Trevor Speights announced he will enroll at Notre Dame this season for his final year of eligibility, although a waiver could grant him another season.
He is the second grad transfer to join the program in the last month, with North Carolina State cornerback Nick McCloud announcing on May 11. (In January, Notre Dame also added two graduate transfers in wide receiver Bennett Skowronek from Northwestern and safety Isaiah Pryor from Ohio State.)
On paper, cornerback and running back are the two less proven areas on the team with regard to star power, experience or proven depth. Hence the additions.
But how much football value is added from the former three-star recruit Speights from McAllen Texas who has seen limited action, including sitting out 2019 and 2016, while averaging only 3.8 yards per his 95 career carries for 363 yards and one score?
