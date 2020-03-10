News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 07:35:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Analysis: Notre Dame Offense/Line Yet To "Run" The Full Course

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

One truly becomes the Notre Dame football head coach when just enough success has been achieved that it doesn’t quite measure up to immense standards.

Now in his 11th season with the Fighting Irish, Brian Kelly received a small taste of it following the initial spring practice on March 5, just prior to spring break.

Maybe the most experienced line in Notre Dame history will be expected to elevate the offense to a higher overall level.
Maybe the most experienced line in Notre Dame history will be expected to elevate the offense to a higher overall level. (Andris Visockis)

What seemed like an innocuous question from a reporter about improving the offensive line — specifically when it comes to running the ball — struck a nerve in Kelly, especially after producing a 33-6 record the past three years (sixth best in the Football Bowl Subdivision), including 11-2 last season.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}