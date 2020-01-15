ANALYSIS: Notre Dame 2019 Final Data: Special Teams
For the second straight season, Notre Dame’s overall special teams efficiency finished No. 24 nationally among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools in the highly analytical Fremeau Efficiency Index (FEI) used by Football Outsiders.
Among the factors weighting heavily into this rating are the average field position starting point that is generally wrought through the kicking game.
The 33-9 Camping World Bowl victory over Iowa State highlighted the effectiveness, and consistency, of the Fighting Irish special teams much of the season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news