ANALYSIS: Notre Dame 2019 Final Data: Special Teams

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

For the second straight season, Notre Dame’s overall special teams efficiency finished No. 24 nationally among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools in the highly analytical Fremeau Efficiency Index (FEI) used by Football Outsiders.

Among the factors weighting heavily into this rating are the average field position starting point that is generally wrought through the kicking game.

Kicker Jonathan Doerer was one of the team's most improved players and top surprises with his 2019 performance.
The 33-9 Camping World Bowl victory over Iowa State highlighted the effectiveness, and consistency, of the Fighting Irish special teams much of the season.


