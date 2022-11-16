The numbers were comically bad for Notre Dame’s offense in the second half of Saturday’s 35-32 victory over Navy in Baltimore. Prior to taking two knees to finally put the game away, Notre Dame’s offense ran 18 plays in the second half. It amassed a grand total of 16 yards on those plays. The offense was so inept, it’s not totally insane to suggest that taking a knee on every offensive play in the second half would have allowed Notre Dame to hold onto its lead in a better fashion. Quarterback Drew Pyne was sacked five times on 10 dropbacks for a total loss of 30 yards. Running backs Logan Diggs, Audric Estimé and Chris Tyree combined for eight carries and 11 yards. On the five dropbacks Pyne decided to throw the ball, he completed three of them for 35 yards. One of the two incomplete passes was intercepted by Navy. That’s the numerical representation of Notre Dame’s offensive ineptitude. Let’s review play-by-play how the second half unfolded in such a repulsive fashion. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

First drive of the second half

• First-and-10 at the ND 25 Navy chewed 10:01 off the game clock on the opening drive of the second half. That meant Irish offense waited a long time to retake the field after scoring its fifth touchdown of the first half with 1:10 left in the second quarter. Pyne finished the first half 14-of-16 passing for 234 yards and four touchdowns, so offensive coordinator Tommy Rees elected to have Pyne resume the aerial assault on the first play from ND’s 25-yard line. For the first time all day, Pyne was sacked. Navy sent six pass rushers, and Notre Dame had six players in pass protection. But the sixth man, Diggs, failed his blocking assignment. That collapsed the pocket and allowed linebacker John Marshall to sack Pyne. Pyne’s eyes were on wide receiver Lorenzo Styles the entire time as he ran a slot fade deep down the field. He never appeared to look for another target, which led to him missing an opportunity for an easy throw to open wide receiver Braden Lenzy crossing in the middle of the field. After the series, the ABC telecast showed Rees appearing to say, “Throw the hitch.” That seemed to be referencing the hitch route tight end Michael Mayer ran on the first-down play. But Mayer wasn’t really that open, and it would have been a difficult throw to the wide side of the field.

• Second-and-15 at the ND 20 The designed run for Diggs didn’t find any traction. Navy lined up six defenders on the line of scrimmage. Notre Dame had seven blockers in the box with tight ends Mayer and Mitchell Evans assisting the offensive line. No one managed to make much room of any kind. Center Zeke Correll and left guard Jarrett Patterson get to the second level of the defense, but the first level was never cleared.

• Third-and-14 at the ND 21 Notre Dame opted to be conservative on third-and-long with a designed run for Estimé. Given Navy’s alignment, the play should have picked up more than three yards. At the snap, Navy only had one player, a nose guard, lined up inside ND’s offensive tackles and within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Yet Navy still defended the play well. Defensive end Jacob Busic blasted right tackle Blake Fisher into the intended hole. That bought linebackers Jianni Woodson-Brooks and Marshall enough time to impact the play from the edge. Mayer, who cut behind the line to block one of those edge defenders, may have chosen wrong in attacking Marshall. Woodson-Brooks made sure Estimé couldn’t get away from the crowded middle of the line.

Second drive of the second half

• First-and-10 at the ND 23 Rees appeared to give Pyne a couple of run-pass options to start the next drive. If that's true, Pyne missed some opportunities for relatively easy throws and chose to hand the ball off instead. On first down, Pyne looked right at Marshall as he blitzed off the left edge of ND’s offense and created a large opening for Pyne to throw a short pass to wide receiver Jayden Thomas in the slot. Thomas could have had five easy yards and even more if he broke a tackle. Diggs couldn't find any running room as Notre Dame failed to create many running lanes against the initial six defenders in the box. Marshall’s blitz from the edge influenced Diggs to bounce the run to his right where cornerback Dashaun Peele was waiting for him. Peele and Marshall combined to limit Diggs to one yard.

• Second-and-9 at the ND 24 If Pyne had a pass option on second down, he missed another easy opportunity for yards to Thomas. A seven-yard cushion from the cornerback could have been exploited by the out route Thomas ran to the near side of the field. That would have been an easy throw, too. With another handoff to Diggs, Notre Dame did a better job of blocking. Fisher and right guard Josh Lugg cleared some room with a double team, and Evans wiped out a linebacker. But Diggs tripped over Mayer, who tried to put a shoulder into a defender instead of blocking him squarely. Linebacker Nicholas Straw knocked Mayer off balance enough to impact Diggs. If Diggs kept his run tighter to Fisher, he may have been able to get through the hole cleanly. Instead, he limited himself to three yards. Another problem with this play: Notre Dame led by 19 points and needed to run clock. Yet it decided to snap the ball before the end of the third quarter even though the play clock had more time than the game clock.

• Third-and-6 at the ND 27 Pyne made the right decision on third down. With pressure coming, he quickly looked to Mayer running an out right to the near side of the field. If he completed the pass, Mayer likely reaches the first-down marker. Peele had different plans as he blitzed from his cornerback position. Because of the stunt Navy used at the line, Lugg wasn’t in position to get hands on Peele before he leaped to deflect Pyne’s pass. The tipped pass wound up in the hands of Marshall and gave Navy the momentum-shifting play it needed.

Third drive of the second half

• First-and-10 at midfield Not only did Notre Dame waste good field position following an Estimé kick return, but it also wasted a well-designed play on first down. Rees used a two-back set with jet motion from Tyree to create some misdirection in the passing game. Both a cornerback and safety focused on Tyree initially, which allowed Mayer to run open down the sideline. Pyne missed him. Better protection could have given Pyne a cleaner pocket. Left guard Jarrett Patterson, Correll and Lugg didn’t handle a stunt well. Lugg whiffed on his assignment, which allowed nose guard Donald Berniard Jr. to hit Pyne as he tried to complete his follow-through. Correll was stuck between two defenders after Patterson left him.

• Second-and-10 at midfield Pyne didn’t even get a chance to settle into his drop following the play fake to Tyree. That’s how quickly Berniard was in his face. Correll and Lugg failed to cleanly pass off a stunt, so Berniard found a path to Pyne by looping outside of Lugg. Pyne sidestepped Berniard only to be met by more pressure from defensive tackle Clay Cromwell. Pyne didn’t have a good option to throw the ball to before he was sacked. All three of the passing options running routes were at least 10 yards downfield and not looking back for the ball when Pyne’s was first pressured.

• Third-and-15 at the ND 45 The execution on this third down was better than any other play in the second half for Notre Dame. Navy only rushed four, which gave Pyne plenty of time to make his decision. He didn’t panic and delivered a strike to wide receiver Deion Colzie for 21 yards. In the moment, the long third-down conversion felt like a slump buster that would lead to the offense finding its rhythm. That proved to be very wrong.

• First-and-10 at the Navy 34 Navy quickly went back to its strategy of heavily blitzing Pyne. It worked again with seven pass rushers outnumbering six pass protectors and leading to a sack. When Pyne saw the pass rush numbers, he should have decided to get rid of the football quickly. Unfortunately, he didn’t have any easy target to hit out of the backfield. Instead, his best options were Mayer running toward the sideline to the left or Thomas running a post in the middle of the field.

• Second-and-17 at the Navy 41 Notre Dame tried to chip away yardage with an inside run from Tyree, but he couldn’t find a crease to get more than two yards. The play fell apart when the double-team block between Alt and Evans transitioned to a solo block for Evans. When Alt left to block a linebacker, Evans never gained control of Cromwell. He crashed down the line to tackle Tyree for a short gain. Even if Cromwell wasn’t in position, Navy’s safeties were ready to fill and make a tackle.

• Third-and-15 at ND 43 Navy fooled Notre Dame’s pass protection to record its fourth sack. The Midshipmen threatened the edges by lining up defensive ends and linebackers outside of both tackles. Pyne decided to have the pass protection slide to the right, which helped account for the three rushers on that side of the field. But that ended up leaving nothing for Patterson and Alt to block. When they slid right, the nose guard didn’t rush. To Pyne’s blind side, Navy still had three more rushers attacking him. Tyree picked up one, but the slide protection left him vulnerable. Pyne needed to get rid of the ball immediately, and he had Styles on a drag route in the middle of the field as an easy option to do so. Pyne held onto it too long and linebacker Colin Ramos blasted him in his back for a sack. The Irish were forced to punt again.

Fourth drive of the second half

• First-and-10 at the ND 47 Rees called for a reasonable solution to Navy’s blitzing: a perimeter screen to Mayer. Navy rushed six defenders, but they couldn’t impact the play, because Pyne threw the pass immediately to Mayer on the right. Evans blocked well, and Mayer made a defender miss with a hurdle. Mayer picked up six yards before linebacker Tyler Fletcher could catch him from behind with a tackle.

• Second-and-4 at the Navy 47 Notre Dame needed only four yards in two plays, so Rees asked the Irish running game to take care of business. That request was disrupted Berniard. Correll barely touched the nose guard, which led to Berniard in the backfield by the time Estimé received the hand off from Pyne. Estimé bounced outside to the right to pick up two yards on what could have been a tackle for a loss. Unfortunately for Notre Dame, a two-yard run was an accomplishment in the second half.

• Third-and-2 at the Navy 45 Consecutive two-yard runs were too much to ask of the offense, apparently. Notre Dame brought three tight ends into the formation with the goal of powering farther into Navy territory. The Midshipmen countered the alignment with seven defenders on the line of scrimmage and four at traditional linebacker level all shaded to the right side of ND’s offense. Yet with all those bodies on the right side, safety Rayuan Lane III made the play by blitzing from the backside. He pounced on Diggs’ back to limit him to no gain.

Fifth drive of the second half

• First-and-10 at the ND 38 Rees wanted to take one more deep shot. With it, ND could have put Navy away for good. In order to give Pyne a chance to complete it, Rees ordered up maximum protection with everyone pass blocking except for Lenzy. That still didn’t work. Notre Dame had nine pass blockers for Navy’s seven pass rushers. So Pyne didn’t need to feel like he was in a hurry. However, Mayer let Lane beat him for a clean shot at Pyne’s back for the sack. Pyne had a split second at the back of his drop following the play fake to Diggs when he could have just let the ball rip and ask Lenzy to make a play. But he took his time to step into the deep throw, which prevented him from getting rid of the ball at all. Lenzy had one-on-one coverage sticking with him, but Pyne had all of the field to work with because no other defenders were back in coverage. The shot play resulted in another shot in the foot.

• Second-and-16 at the ND 32 A handoff to Diggs out of the pistol formation went nowhere. Lugg pulled from right to left and blasted a defender Mayer was already trying to block. But the play was sniffed out by two unblocked defenders. Ramos shot into the backfield behind the playside blockers, and Peele was ready for Diggs to bounce it outside.

• Third-and-17 at the ND 31 The perimeter screen to Styles nearly hit big. Mayer secured the first, most important block on the edge for Styles. Then a few Irish offensive linemen were on their way to provide a convoy to Styles. But the hustle from Fletcher and Berniard allowed Navy to track down Styles for an eight-yard gain rather than a 28-yard gain. Notre Dame would punt on the following play and wouldn’t take the field again until it was time to kneel out a victory following an onside kick attempt.