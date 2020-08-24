Analysis: How Notre Dame Freshmen Have Become More Luxury Than Necessity
In last year’s 22-man freshman class at Notre Dame, it was quickly evident who “The Big Three” would be with regard to instant playing time.
• Punter Jay Bramblett was signed as the replacement for four-year starter Tyler Newsome, and had a quality debut season.
• Nose tackle Jacob Lacey, who enrolled early that January with Bramblett, displayed advanced strength and technique in the spring that belied his years. He quickly established himself as veteran Kurt Hinish’s backup, played in 12 contests and was credited with 247 snaps (about 20 per game), second in his class to …
• In the initial preseason practice at Culver Academies, newly arrived safety Kyle Hamilton intercepted three passes, and in several other practices open to the media his playmaking skills were consistently conspicuous.
Although not a starter, Hamilton went on to earn Freshman All-America honors while finishing first in interceptions (four), tied for second in passes broken up (six) and seventh in tackles (41).
They were the lone three members in their class to burn their freshman year of eligibility. Most of the other 19 either saw mop-up time in several blowouts or were utilized judiciously in the four-game allotment permitted by the NCAA so they would still have a fifth year of eligibility in 2023, if wanted.
More than ever in 2020, preserving a fifth year for the freshmen likely is inconsequential because this August the NCAA Board of Governors approved granting an extra year of eligibility to all fall sports athletes because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news