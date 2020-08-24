• In the initial preseason practice at Culver Academies, newly arrived safety Kyle Hamilton intercepted three passes, and in several other practices open to the media his playmaking skills were consistently conspicuous.

Although not a starter, Hamilton went on to earn Freshman All-America honors while finishing first in interceptions (four), tied for second in passes broken up (six) and seventh in tackles (41).

They were the lone three members in their class to burn their freshman year of eligibility. Most of the other 19 either saw mop-up time in several blowouts or were utilized judiciously in the four-game allotment permitted by the NCAA so they would still have a fifth year of eligibility in 2023, if wanted.

More than ever in 2020, preserving a fifth year for the freshmen likely is inconsequential because this August the NCAA Board of Governors approved granting an extra year of eligibility to all fall sports athletes because of the current COVID-19 pandemic.