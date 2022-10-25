A 44-point performance shouldn't have so many opportunities to critique. Yet in Notre Dame's 44-21 victory over UNLV on Saturday, the Irish (4-3) didn't take advantage of many opportunities. Notre Dame's offense turned the ball over twice, failed to convert a fourth down and didn't score twice on eight red-zone trips. The play of quarterback Drew Pyne must be the most concerning. He finished 14-of-28 passing (50%) for 205 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Far too often, Pyne couldn't connect with his targets and didn't throw with the accuracy he showed in victories over North Carolina and BYU. How can offensive coordinator Tommy Rees better help Pyne rediscover his rhythm? Inside ND Sports takes a look at some options.

More play action

Notre Dame's offense should thrive off play action. Though a productive running game isn't required to reap the benefits of play-action passes, the success of Notre Dame's running back should only help Pyne in the passing game. Yet the Irish only ran eight plays against UNLV that started as dropbacks with a play action of some kind. Pyne looked pretty good on those eight plays. He completed four of his five passes for 71 yards and scrambled three times for 30 rushing yards. That's an average of 14.2 yards per pass and 12.6 yards per dropback out of play action. Notre Dame showed the effectiveness of play action on the second play of the game with what appeared to be a run-pass option (RPO). Pyne faked a handoff to Diggs, which froze the linebackers to allow tight end Michael Mayer to cross the field behind the line of scrimmage and work wide open for Pyne. Pyne rolled to his right and made the easy throw to Mayer at the line of scrimmage. Mayer took care of the rest for a 23-yard gain.

Easy throws like that should allow Pyne to ease himself into the flow of the game, which seemed to work on the first drive but didn't continue with much consistency throughout the entirety of the game. Though Mayer typically benefits from Notre Dame's play-action looks, the Irish also took advantage of some free yardage for their wide receivers. On the first play of Notre Dame's second drive, wide receiver Braden Lenzy took advantage of an easy reception. Given Notre Dame's alignment, Lenzy basically had from the right hash to the sideline to operate against a UNLV cornerback. Pyne recognized this and delivered on an on-target throw to him on what appeared to be another RPO. Lenzy ran a simple out route as Pyne faked the handoff to Diggs. The run fake kept the attention of all the defenders in the box and made it less likely that anyone could deflect the pass near the line of scrimmage, which can be an issue for Pyne.

Notre Dame came back to the same concept in the second quarter with a first-and-10 pass to wide receiver Lorenzo Styles. The only differences came from Pyne throwing to his left rather than his right and Diggs working out of a pistol alignment rather than shotgun.

It's a bit surprising Rees didn't lean on more RPOs and play-action passes throughout the game. Maybe an adjustment will be coming this week against Syracuse.

More two-back sets

One adjustment Rees did not make against UNLV was using more two-back sets. As covered here last week, the Irish were averaging 11.2 yards per play on 26 snaps using two-back sets in Pyne's first three starts. Then Notre Dame only used two-back sets on three plays against Stanford. The frequency decreased even more against UNLV. Notre Dame used a two-back set only once. That one play resulted in an incomplete pass.

Using 21 personnel (two running backs and one tight end), Rees dialed up a screen pass to running back Chris Tyree. The play should have worked, too, but right tackle Blake Fisher allowed his pass rusher to pressure Pyne too quickly. Tyree had more blockers in front of him than defenders, which made it painful to watch Pyne throw a hurried pass away from Tyree. Rees may have shied away from using two-back sets after running back Audric Estimé was benched for fumbling a third time in four games. Maybe Rees didn't want to overwork Diggs and Tyree without a third running back to rotate into the mix. If that's the case, Notre Dame really needs Estimé to prove he's trustworthy again. The numbers support two-back sets becoming a staple in the offense. Why that hasn't been the case remains perplexing.

Stretch the field with 12 personnel

The success Pyne did have throwing the ball deeper downfield against UNLV came with Notre Dame operating out of 11 personnel (one running back and one tight end). The threat of three wide receivers should make those alignments more productive in the passing game. Take the 37-yard pass to wide receiver Jayden Thomas in the first quarter as an example. Thomas lined up as the middle receiver between Mayer and Lenzy to the right side of the formation. Because so much attention was paid to Mayer, the secondary opened a big gap for Thomas to exploit with a post route.

Pyne wasn't a more accurate thrower using 11 personnel, but the completions were more productive. On 20 dropbacks, Pyne completed nine of his 18 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Arguably his three best passes — the Thomas connection highlighted, a 20-yard touchdown pass to Mayer and the 34-yard completion that Mayer caught one-handed — came with three receivers on the field. Passing out of 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) was much less lucrative. Pyne finished 5-of-8 for 51 yards with completions that all wear made near or behind the line of scrimmage. The previously mentioned 23-yard completion to Mayer was the best accomplishment. Three of the completions were push passes to Lenzy and Syles on jet sweeps that were essentially running plays. Pyne missed an easy completion to Mayer in the first quarter that was well designed, but Pyne didn't throw it on time. It was nearly intercepted.

