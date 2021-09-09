An inside look at the injury ridden Notre Dame football linebacker position

Drastic times call for drastic measures. The injury bug has ravaged the Notre Dame locker room early in the season, and it has caused head coach Brian Kelly to restructure his roster. Sophomore Xavier Watts, all 5-11 3/4 and 195 pounds of him, has switched positions from wide receiver to rover linebacker. And even in the early stages of that development, he's being heavily counted on. "He certainly looks the part," Kelly said. "We're going to play him Saturday. He's going to play rover when we get into the right situation."

Notre Dame football wide receiver Xavier Watts has moved from offense to rover linebacker. (Mike Miller)

Kelly said Notre Dame is going to pick and choose when Watts gets into Saturday's game against Toledo (2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock). Watts still doesn't know all the intricacies of the position. But Kelly is adamant this is more than just a move for practice purposes. "Xavier is a really good football player, and we need to get good players on the field," Kelly said. Watts' move came about by two external factors. First, Kelly said there is a "logjam" at the wide receiver position. Watts was on the back end of it, and he wasn't in a position to push for serious playing time. Second, and probably more pertinent to the situation at hand, Notre Dame has experienced a rash of injuries at linebacker. Projecting will linebacker starter Marist Liufau was lost for the season when he broke his ankle toward the end of fall camp. Fellow will linebacker Shayne Simon tore his labrum against Florida State. He had surgery on Thursday. His season is over. Rover Paul Moala tore his Achilles tendon against the Seminoles. He is obviously out of the season too. Poof. Three linebackers gone from the Notre Dame depth chart, just like that. "We have had more surgeries in the first week than you’d want to have," Kelly said. "That’s a concern. We cannot continue on this trend of having guys out for the entire season because of year-ending surgeries.”