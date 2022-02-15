All nine Notre Dame commits ranked in updated Rivals250 for 2023 class

Rivals won’t be done releasing all of its updated football recruiting rankings for the 2023 class until Friday.

Notre Dame’s verbal commitments won’t have to wait that long to find out how they stack up against the rest. That’s because all nine of Notre Dame’s commitments were included in Tuesday’s release of the new Rivals250.

Tight end Cooper Flanagan, who committed to Notre Dame in September, received the biggest rankings bump of Notre Dame’s commits in the latest rankings update. Flanagan was not included in the last Rivals250 in November, but he moved up to No. 225 overall as the No. 11 tight end in the 2023 class.

Defensive end Keon Keeley was the only other Notre Dame commit to receive a rankings boost this week. On Monday, Keeley was named a five-star prospect as the No. 1 weakside defensive end and No. 14 overall. He was previously ranked No. 26 overall.

The rest of Notre Dame’s commitments slid only slightly in the new Rivals250. None of them fell more than 10 spots in the overall ranking.

Brenan Vernon dropped three spots to No. 17 overall as the No. 3 strongside defensive end. He’s the highest-ranked four-star recruit in the country.

Here’s how the rest of Notre Dame’s commits were impacted.

• No. 34 Drayk Bowen: down two spots overall as the No. 2 outside linebacker.

• No. 53 Justyn Rhett: down four spots overall as the No. 7 cornerback.

• No. 83 Peyton Bowen: down seven spots overall as the No. 6 safety.

• No. 206 Adon Shuler: down eight spots overall as the No. 12 safety.

• No. 221 Preston Zinter: down seven spots overall as the No. 13 outside linebacker.

• No. 236 Sedrick Irvin: down 10 spots overall as the No. 12 running back.