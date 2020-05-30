The recruiting process has been very busy for Pleasant Grove (Ala.) High class of 2021 wide receiver Christian Lewis.

The 6-3, 185-pounder, who ranks as the nation’s No. 69 wide receiver and No. 18 prospect in the state of Alabama per Rivals, notes that he’s on calls from sunup to sundown.

Some of these calls are “virtual visits” which are very popular nowadays as the NCAA enacted a dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March that has already been extended a few times. It is set to run through the end of July.

“It’ll be on zoom and they’ll show you around the city,” Lewis said of virtual visits. “They’ll have special videos for the spots they want to show you and talk to you about it.”