Alabama WR Feeling The Love From Notre Dame
The recruiting process has been very busy for Pleasant Grove (Ala.) High class of 2021 wide receiver Christian Lewis.
The 6-3, 185-pounder, who ranks as the nation’s No. 69 wide receiver and No. 18 prospect in the state of Alabama per Rivals, notes that he’s on calls from sunup to sundown.
Some of these calls are “virtual visits” which are very popular nowadays as the NCAA enacted a dead period due to the coronavirus pandemic back in March that has already been extended a few times. It is set to run through the end of July.
“It’ll be on zoom and they’ll show you around the city,” Lewis said of virtual visits. “They’ll have special videos for the spots they want to show you and talk to you about it.”
Lewis hasn’t reported any top schools list yet. With a completely open recruitment, many schools are after Lewis, who reports 30 scholarship offers.
Among his lengthy offer sheet is Notre Dame, which offered him in late March. Lewis is mainly keeping in contact with Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander and also communicates with Irish leader Brian Kelly. Lewis estimates that he hears from Notre Dame about twice a week.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news