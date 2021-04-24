BlueAndGold - Alabama RB Quinshon Judkins Updates Notre Dame, Recruitment

Alabama RB Quinshon Judkins Updates Notre Dame, Recruitment
Many prospects are trimming down their list, setting up official visits and planning a commitment date, but that’s not the case for Quinshon Judkins – at least at this moment in time.
Judkins’ recruitment is wide open. He’s talking to a handful of schools about official visit possibilities, but nothing is set in stone.
Notre Dame entered the picture for the Pike Road (Ala.) High class of 2022 running back on March 30 when Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor extended a scholarship. Judkins has been in consistent connection with Taylor. A Zoom call is expected to happen soon as well.
“I love the school,” Judkins said. “Coach Taylor – the relationship with him is great. He’s shown me and my parents what Notre Dame has to offer – the education, the great offensive line tradition and the relationships that they have with their players. I feel like we have a strong bond.”
