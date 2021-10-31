Alabama OL Koby Keenum reacts to Notre Dame offer, visit
Prior to Saturday, Koby Keenum had little contact with the Fighting Irish coaching staff personally.
Notre Dame running backs coach and state of Alabama recruiter Lance Taylor and offensive line coach Jeff Quinn contacted Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible head coach Darrell Higgins back in the spring to inquire about the class of 2023 offensive line prospect. At that point, the Irish coaches wanted to see Keenum’s junior film before extending an offer.
Keenum paved the way for his squad to finish the regular season 7-3 and has had a strong year.
“[Notre Dame] loves the way I’ve been playing the past few games and how I play the game,” Keenum said. “They love my effort, how I finish blocks and get to the next level. I had a good feeling that they were really interested in me.”
Keenum visited Notre Dame Oct. 30 for the Irish’s 44-34 victory over North Carolina and left South Bend armed with an offer from the Fighting Irish. It’s news that he’s still wrapping his head around.
“When I got there, Coach Taylor told me that Coach Quinn wanted to talk to me and my dad. That made me think the offer was coming, and we had a good conversation with Coach Quinn. When he offered me, I had no words. Notre Dame is known for offensive linemen. That’s a big offer for me.”
Keenum thinks highly of Quinn following the visit.
“I love Coach Quinn,” Keenum said. “He’s a great guy and of course a great offensive line coach. I definitely could see myself playing for him. I like how he coaches his lineman. He puts emphasis on technique, and that’s the kind of coach I’d want to be coached by.”
Notre Dame Stadium was rocking in the Irish’s triumph over the Tar Heels. It was a unique experience that Keenum was glad he experienced.
“It was crazy,” he said. “The fans were really energetic. It was really neat to see their chants. I really enjoyed the game day visit. I still can’t believe how nice the campus was. It was unbelievable.”
Keenum would like to take trips to Kentucky and Ole Miss this season, but otherwise, he’s putting his recruitment to the side and is focused on a strong finish to his 2021 football season.
Rivals ranks Keenum as the nation’s No. 39 offensive tackle and No. 20 player from his home state of Alabama.
Notre Dame joined the likes of Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Louisville, Mississippi State, Penn State and UCF on Keenum’s offer sheet.
