Alabama, Florida pushing for Devin Moore; where does Notre Dame stand?

Naples (Fla.) High class of 2022 cornerback Devin Moore committed to Notre Dame soon after his June official visit, and it was important for him to return to South Bend for a game this fall. He ended up planning two trips to campus. Moore saw the Fighting Irish knock off USC 31-16 Oct. 23 and plans to return to campus Oct. 30 to see Notre Dame’s matchup with North Carolina. “The visit went amazing,” Moore said of his visit for the USC game. “Seeing that atmosphere in person was something so special. In a year from now, I’ll be on the field with those guys.”

SEC powers are staying in daily contact with Moore, who is pledged to the Fighting Irish. (Mike Singer)

The 6-2, 180-pound four-star prospect brought his parents to campus last weekend. He’ll be accompanied by his brother and some friends on Saturday. “I want everyone to see how special Notre Dame is,” he said. Moore has had a big senior season in helping lead Naples to an 8-0 record thus far. He has posted 36 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 10 passes broken up, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two kickoff return touchdowns. With his strong play on the field, other college programs are continuing their pursuit of him that didn’t end when he pledged to the Irish July 4. But he’s going strong with his Notre Dame commitment. “For sure – I’m pretty solid indeed,” Moore said. “I have a great relationship with Coach [Mike] Mickens, Coach [Brian] Kelly and the whole coaching staff. I talk to them daily. Everything is good over here.” Moore hears from Alabama, Cincinnati and Florida on a daily basis. LSU offered him a week before Ed Orgeron was fired. “I stay in contact with those coaches; they wish me good luck and things like that,” said Moore. “I’m always thankful for those blessings, but I definitely talk to the Notre Dame staff the most and have the best connection with them.”

Moore has a strong connection with the Notre Dame staff