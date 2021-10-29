Alabama, Florida pushing for Devin Moore; where does Notre Dame stand?
Naples (Fla.) High class of 2022 cornerback Devin Moore committed to Notre Dame soon after his June official visit, and it was important for him to return to South Bend for a game this fall.
He ended up planning two trips to campus. Moore saw the Fighting Irish knock off USC 31-16 Oct. 23 and plans to return to campus Oct. 30 to see Notre Dame’s matchup with North Carolina.
“The visit went amazing,” Moore said of his visit for the USC game. “Seeing that atmosphere in person was something so special. In a year from now, I’ll be on the field with those guys.”
The 6-2, 180-pound four-star prospect brought his parents to campus last weekend. He’ll be accompanied by his brother and some friends on Saturday.
“I want everyone to see how special Notre Dame is,” he said.
Moore has had a big senior season in helping lead Naples to an 8-0 record thus far. He has posted 36 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 10 passes broken up, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two kickoff return touchdowns.
With his strong play on the field, other college programs are continuing their pursuit of him that didn’t end when he pledged to the Irish July 4. But he’s going strong with his Notre Dame commitment.
“For sure – I’m pretty solid indeed,” Moore said. “I have a great relationship with Coach [Mike] Mickens, Coach [Brian] Kelly and the whole coaching staff. I talk to them daily. Everything is good over here.”
Moore hears from Alabama, Cincinnati and Florida on a daily basis. LSU offered him a week before Ed Orgeron was fired.
“I stay in contact with those coaches; they wish me good luck and things like that,” said Moore. “I’m always thankful for those blessings, but I definitely talk to the Notre Dame staff the most and have the best connection with them.”
Moore has a strong connection with the Notre Dame staff
During Notre Dame’s bye week, Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens was at Moore’s game and saw his future player record six tackles, one pass deflection and a fumble recovery in Naples’ 52-9 triumph.
“It was amazing,” Moore said of having Mickens at his game. “It was a great opportunity to show him my skills, and I put them on display. I showed him my leadership skills too and helped my team get a win.”
His connection has only grown with the Notre Dame coaches since his commitment.
“We’re very tight,” he said. “They ask how I’m doing daily, and we talk all of the time. I ask Coach Mickens what he sees that I can improve on, and he’s always giving me tips. Coach [Chad] Bowden is always helping me too; that’s my guy. He talks to me the most, and he’s like a best friend at this point.”
At this point, it would take quite a stir for Moore to end up not signing with Notre Dame in December and enrolling early.
“Something crazy – something out of the ordinary,” he said.
Rivals ranks Moore as the nation’s No. 28 cornerback and No. 41 player from his home state of Florida.
