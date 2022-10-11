Golden: “It’s never easy for guys. They're learning all new techniques when they transfer in and learning new nomenclature. And I really feel like he's settling in right now. So, I'm excited about the direction that he's going and that he's really a strong inside presence.”

Q: What’s it like having Chris Smith in there more often and jamming things up?

To prepare for a fifth corner in case TaRiq Bracy can’t go, who kind of moves up from that group> You've had five going for a long time now, but if you lose another, you need another cornerback?

Golden: “(Ryan) Barnes for sure. And we could go a number of different ways with it, based on how we want to conduct a secondary and how we want to at safety. So, we'll see how TaRiq does. It's too early in the week to tell. But Barnes would be elevated, and (Jaden) Mickey would play in there some. And then we would just go from there.”

Q: The last three quarterbacks you've faced, you've given up some big plays, but you've been excellent in terms of keeping completion percentage down. I'm sure when that happens, you're doing something good on all three levels, but what are some of the keys to holding (that) down — especially the last two guys, who are really accurate?

Golden: “The marriage of front and coverage has been good. And I'd like to take some calls back — me personally — that led to some explosives. I put (Jaden Mickey) in a terrible position last week. And it was just a bad call. Really any other call, let's say they complete it. We get them on the ground for 15, and we move on. So, that was a bad call. A good call by like BYU against that look. And obviously it made us pay. So, you're exactly right. We’ve got to eliminate the explosives. If we can do that, we'll be sticky, we’ll be tough.”

Q: But how do you keep the percentage down?

Golden: “You want the secret sauce? Is that what you’re asking me?’

Q: As much as the secret sauce as you can reveal.

Golden: “Again, I just think there's a collective mentality. The kids are doing a great job playing together. And I think, before I was on the IR last week, we talked about we got these swaths of plays that we're doing really good and then we give up that explosive. And we’ve just got to learn how to eliminate that, and that starts with me. So, they're playing really good together for long periods of time. And then, like you mentioned, we've given up an explosive.”

Q: What did you learn about Jack Kiser the last couple of weeks, having to play inside more and maybe what he's been able to accomplish in that role?

Golden: “Look, it's never easy to go from outside. It changes your whole purview, and I just like the way he's progressing right now. He has the ability to play outside or inside, and obviously with JD (Bertrand) down for a game and a half, or whatever it was, —really ended up being a game and a half, right? So, he stepped in there and did a great job. I'm really excited about his development inside. He's seeing it so much better than two months ago.”

Q: What is maybe Marist Liufau not seeing right now? It just seems like at times, you think ‘boy, he's coming he's coming’ and yet it seems like he's struggling.”

Golden: “I don't know. I mean, I think Marist is doing a nice job. Expectations can get out in front of your skis sometimes. And I think what he needs to do is just worry about doing his job. And I know that was his fifth game in two years. I can't even do the math. So, for him just slow down. Make it small. Do your job every play and then know your God-given ability will maybe take you beyond the design of the defense at times. You know what I mean?

“Like, he’ll come off a block and make a play and do all that. But just stay with the defense and just make it small. And I think it's a great observation, because that's really what we're trying to do is get him to just make it small. Just do your job, and you're talented enough that the big plays will come.”

Q: It seems like Liufau is most effective when you have him attacking the line of scrimmage?

Golden: “I agree. No, I mean, he's versatile, right? He's long and he's twitched. And he's smart, right? So, he can play outside. He can play inside. And when he's off the ball, he can trigger. So, yeah, there are multiple plays where we did send him this year and he's made us look good. He's made a big play.”

Q: You guys have had three, maybe four goal-line stands, where you make two or three stops. And then they score on the last plays. They're frustrating, but is there anything that —?

Golden: “I’ve got to do a better job on that third or fourth down: North Carolina, third down; North Carolina, fourth down. Last week, fourth down. I’ve got to do a better job. To be a sticky team down there and do what they are doing, we call it wins down there. So, you're exactly right. Our wins — we have a lot of wins. but we're losing the money downs. And so that that's a reflection on me. I’ve got to do a better job of putting us in a better defense. Like last week, I’ve got to give us a better call against that. It's really hard to cover a jet motion across the field and play it out, and we could have given them help. And that's on me.”

Q: Marcus Free,am has had some pretty strong compliments for Benjamin Morris. Some references to Sauce Gardner. That's really high praise, but what have you seen from him as a true freshman? What has he done to earn that starting job?

Golden: “The No. 1 thing, and I think I’ve said this to you guys before, is that my office is right next to Mick’s (Mike Mickens), and I just see (Morrison) there all the time. I see him with his lunch or coming from class when he’s between classes, and he’s not afraid to be coached and he wants to be better. Sometimes I just see him in there before a meeting, watching film. To that room’s credit, there’s a culture of that right now. Ben walked into a culture where guys were doing that. Bracy and Cam and all that.

“Ben’s longer than you think. When you stand next to him, he’s long. He’s got make-up speed and he’s got the football IQ. He’s at the quarter pole. I mean, he’s just starting. He’s got a long way to go. But we’re pleased with the direction he’s going, for sure.

Q: Prince Kollie has made a big play in each of the last two games in fairly limited playing time. What have you seen from him in practice?

Golden: “Today, different level. TODAY, different level. TODAY. Different practice level from him than previously. I would say the last two weeks he’s improved. The last time I saw you guys before North Carolina, I said, ‘It’s getting there.’ Then he (made) some nice plays against Carolina and then he makes the play last week, so that’s exciting. But it’s starting here (on the practice field). It’s starting here. He’s getting what he’s earning in practice, and it’s starting to show up on the field. I’m happy for the young man.”

Q: I assume Kollie flashes athletically. What does “getting there” look like?

Golden: “He’s surrounded by some older guys that don’t really make the mistakes in the (run) fits, and now he’s starting to progress in that direction. So, the fits are better. He’s in the right place, man-to-man. He’s got the right leverage. He’s in the right place in zone. Picks up a sack last week. Those are all positive plays, and again, if he just continues to do his job. He’s talented enough to make some plays. “

Q: Obviously, Chris Smith has to step up. What did you see from the last game he played?

Golden: “He's a big physical presence. He can anchor in, and it takes two to get him off the ball a lot. So, him, Gabe, Jayson — hopefully, we get Howard (Cross) back and have a nice little rotation in there. But Chris will do exactly what we ask him to do. It's an unbelievable quality. And he's really trying to do the technique perfect.”

Q: I don’t know how many periods you get with guys like Nolan Ziegler and Jaylen Sneed, but from what you’ve seen, what can you tell us about their development?

Golden: “First, both have been getting a lot of reps or additional work here over the last month. Jaylen has really made a lot of progress. You know, we traveled Jaylen last week. It wasn’t because we were traveling a lot of guys. We traveled him, because he’s made progress. So, he’s getting closer. I’m excited about Jaylen. Jaylen is really, really athletic and gifted. He’s starting to settle down and understand the game better and, hopefully, will keep making progress.

“Look, it's the middle of October. We’ve got a long way to go. We don’t know who’s going to be called on next. But the guys that were called on last week – PK (Kollie), Gabe, Chris Smith — came through for us in a big win and a great atmosphere.”

Q: Jacob Lacey seems like such a great kid. It’s got to hurt losing a guy like that?

Golden: “Phenomenal kid. Everybody understands the decision that he made and the direction that he wants to go. But nothing but incredible experiences with that young man, and he’s missed.”

Q: Are you trying to get bigger on the interior?

Golden: “No, those guys (Rubio, Smith) are bigger, for sure, but that has nothing to do with the decision that Lace’ made. Again, that decision is made. We wish him good luck, and that is what it is. Our focus right now is on Stanford.”

Q: What about Nana Osafo-Mensah?

Golden: “I should have mentioned him too (with the other guys), because he stepped up last week, too. He’s another guy —.Nana, PK (Kollie), Gabe and Chris.”