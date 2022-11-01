Notre Dame first-year defensive coordinator Al Golden had his weekly meeting with the media on Tuesday night. Here's everything he had to say heading into ND's Saturday night showdown with No. 4 Clemson.

Q: I know you didn’t work with him, but have you talked with anybody back with the Bengals about Adam Zimmer (Bengals offensive analyst who died suddenly at age 38)?

Golden: “I did not. No. It is sad, and I just heard about it on the way over here, so very sad.”

Q: In terms of the red zone defense that we keep asking about, do you see any progress there?

Golden: “No, I mean, again we need to get a stop or a takeaway. It's really that simple. There's a lot of things that we're happy with, but the end result has to change, no question about it. So, we’ve got to keep working it, just like we worked on the takeaways and had a breakthrough. We’ve got to do the same thing in the red (zone). Everybody knows it. Again, that's on my shoulders to get it fixed. Got to do it.”

Q: Jordan Botelho had some pretty productive snaps Saturday. And it looked like you had Junior Tuihalamaka at the vyper position a little bit. What kind of went into their roles?

Golden: “I just think both of them are really progressing and learning the defense really well, and they both earned reps. Junior on early downs and then Jordan a little bit on early downs, but then on the third-down package. Again, Jordan’s been working really hard, so it's great to see when that comes to fruition for kids and they're able to go out and make some plays. Everybody in the building is happy for Jordan, because he's worked really hard and he's settling in nicely right now.”

Q: Is Junior’s future at vyper?

Golden: “I think he's a swing guy. He can do both, which is a great attribute to have.”

Q: So, you kind of have an eye on next year?

Golden: “I have an eye on today, to be honest with you. I’m just trying to win today.”

Q: Because of the movement of Junior there?

Golden: “No, I mean, look, he reps at both spots, and we used him (against) UNLV in both spots. And I don't know if we used him at linebacker in this past game, but certainly at the defensive end or vyper spot, so that was good.”

Q: What did you like about Justin Ademilola going over to other defensive that spot for that game, and then Rylie Mills kind of going inside? Is it a matchup thing?

Golden: “I think there's some versatility there. Rylie gives you such flexibility, because he's smart. And it's really like with Junior, I say the same thing about Rylie. It's an incredible attribute to have, that you can basically play any spot on the D-line. He's strong enough to play inside and obviously has repped outside as well. So, to me, you want that toolbox. He has it and very few can do that. And that's a great attribute to him. He's really developed his hands. He's playing square, and obviously (Justin) can play multiple spots, too. So that's helped.”

Q: Two-thirds of the way through your first season back in the college game, what has been a great asset for having been in the NFL these past few years? What maybe was a big adjustment for you coming back?

Golden: “Just being in the NFL — I think I've said this to you guys before — you study everything. So, I think from that standpoint, there's a lot of schemes that we see that it's pattern recognition. You've seen it before, ‘Hey, this looks like Baltimore’ or ‘This looks like the Houston Texans.’ So, I think that part of it has helped expedite maybe resolving some issues.

“And then in terms of the thing that I don't think anybody can imagine or get ready for is in college, just the amount of volume of plays that we're seeing. It's extraordinary, meaning every week it's a different blueprint. It's a different offense that you're seeing. And whether it's a quarterback running the ball or option next week or whatever it is, there's just a broad spectrum of offenses that you see in college.”

Q: I’m sure you’ve seen freshmen, at some point in your career, hit a wall or an adjustment. Have you noticed any of that with Ben (Morrison)? And if so, how does he get through it?

Golden: "No, and he's doing great. I mean he's being challenged, right? So, he's out there. He's playing a lot. He's starting and he's competing and he's going against 1s. It is what it is. We love the kid. He's a competitor. Again, some of the balls are 50/50 balls. Kid makes a play. All right, good. Now, you make the next one, and he's responded.

“So I'm pleased with where he is. He's got to work really hard — down the stretch here — just to keep everything slowed down. Take care of your schoolwork. Take care of your body and keep focusing on the game plan. Very conscientious kid. Very happy with him.”