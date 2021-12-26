After winning state title, Adon Shuler bolted over to Notre Dame
It was a storybook junior season for class of 2023 safety and Notre Dame commit Adon Shuler, who had a big year in leading Irvington (N.J.) High to a 12-2 record, capped off with a New Jersey North I Group IV Championship.
Shuler posted 80 tackles (7.5 for loss), one sack, two forced fumbles, six interceptions (two returned for scores), three blocked field goals and two special teams scores on the season.
“We got better each game as a team,” Shuler said. “Our defensive line was out of this world. They made my life as a safety a lot easier. They pressured the quarterback and helped in the run game. It was a really good season.”
The state championship Irvington won was the first in school history.
“It meant a lot,” he said. “My father, my uncles – they all went to Irvington. It was more for the community because it’s never been done before.”
The morning after winning the North Jersey Section, Group IV finals, Shuler made a trip over to Notre Dame to see the Fighting Irish knock off Georgia Tech 55-0. It was his first time back in South Bend since making his commitment August 15, 2021.
“The visit was amazing,” Shuler noted. “I got to bring the whole family. That was huge. My little brother and my mother didn’t get to go when I went there over the summer, so they got to see the golden dome and everything. They were really happy and excited.
“I got to see [Notre Dame commits] Brenan [Vernon] and Drayk [Bowen] and talk to them. I got to walk with the team, get a tour and meet with Coach [Marcus] Freeman and Coach [Chris] O’Leary. It was all-around a great visit.”
At the time of the visit, Freeman was the Irish defensive coordinator and of course has been elevated to head coach since. O’Leary remains Notre Dame’s safeties coach, and Shuler had a great time bonding with both.
“It was great; their energy is out of this world,” Shuler added. “After they won that 55-0 game, their excitement was through the roof, and they loved having me up there.”
With Shuler’s great season, other college programs aren’t giving up their pursuit of Shuler. Before picking the Irish, he held offers from Cincinnati, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and others.
“You have a few conversations [with other programs], but it’s nothing too crazy,” he said. “I’m really locked in with Notre Dame. I appreciate everyone who keeps recruiting me and watching my film.”
Shuler will play basketball and run track to round out his junior year.
Rivals ranks Shuler as the nation’s No. 199 player and No. 13 safety in the 2023 class.
