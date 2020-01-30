Notre Dame has regularly sent coaches to Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany in the past several months. Former Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght visited the Southern California school during the bye week back in October and in the first week of December. Notre Dame defensive analyst Chris O'Leary checked in at Alemany Jan. 17, and wide receivers coach Del Alexander made a stop Jan. 22.

Notre Dame is the newest offer for 2022 ATH Ephesians Prysock. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Most recently, Notre Dame safeties coach Terry Joseph visited Alemany on Jan. 28. It was certainly interesting to see the Irish visit one school that many times without actually having offered a scholarship to a prospect at that school. However, that changed the same day Joseph was at the school. Class of 2022 athlete Ephesians Prysock added the Fighting Irish to his early offer sheet. He spoke with Joseph over the phone. "He said he really like how I play and things like that," Prysock said. "I was surprised but more than anything I was really excited to have received it." Prysock has been able to bump into the Irish coaches when they come to his school, and he thinks highly of the staff.