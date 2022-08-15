Addressing five questions surrounding Notre Dame football recruiting
As high school football seasons in various parts of the country kick off this week, college football recruiting will take a backseat.Or, at least, it's supposed to.Notre Dame has the second- and fi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news