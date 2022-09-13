The Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule, with Notre Dame’s conference opener coming Dec. 3 at home against Syracuse.

Comprising 150 games, the ACC’s regular-season conference slate opens Dec. 2 and finishes March 4. For the fourth straight season, ACC play consists of a 20-game schedule for each program.

Teams will play their two primary rivals both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, with four at home and four on the road.

