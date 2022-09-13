ACC announces men's conference hoops schedules; ND hosts Syracuse Dec. 3
The Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule, with Notre Dame’s conference opener coming Dec. 3 at home against Syracuse.
Comprising 150 games, the ACC’s regular-season conference slate opens Dec. 2 and finishes March 4. For the fourth straight season, ACC play consists of a 20-game schedule for each program.
Teams will play their two primary rivals both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, with four at home and four on the road.
The six teams the Irish will play twice this season are Boston College, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, North Carolina, Florida State and Syracuse.
The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is set for March 7-11 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.
Game times and television designations for both non-conference and conference games will be announced when available. Matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge were previously announced.
The ACC posted a 14-5 record (.737) in the 2022 NCAA Tournament — the most wins and best winning percentage of any multi-bid conference – and has the highest all-time NCAA Tournament winning percentage of any league (.619).
NOTRE DAME’S 2022-23 ACC SCHEDULE
12/3 Syracuse
12/21 at Florida State
12/30-31 Miami
1/3 at Boston College
1/7 at North Carolina
1/10 Georgia Tech
1/14 at Syracuse
1/17 Florida State
1/21 Boston College
1/24 at NC State
1/28 Louisville
2/4 Wake Forest
2/8 at Georgia Tech
2/11 Virginia Tech
2/14 at Duke
2/18 at Virginia.
2/22 North Carolina
2/25 at Wake Forest
3/1 Pitt
3/4 at Clemson
NOTRE DAME NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
