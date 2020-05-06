It will be anything but a normal season when it comes to all the logistics involved while the aftershocks, and maybe even a potential second wave, occurs.

If a college football season does take place this fall, it likely still will not serve as a sign of returning to normalcy in this year of COVID-19.

“There will be great disparities that will be inevitable in this,” Notre Dame vice president and director of athletics Jack Swarbrick stated during a Tuesday Zoom session with the media. “The NCAA will do what it can, I think, to regulate.

“But you’re still going to have circumstances where schools aren’t open, and others are. Or states haven’t reopened, and some have. The bigger challenge for us is the consequence that will have on competing in the fall.

“I’m not concerned about a competitive advantage or disadvantage. I accepted long ago in this pandemic that’s a natural consequence. I have told our coaches over and over again do not focus on that issue. Focus on health — your health, the staff’s health ... most importantly our students. We’ll go from there.”

There are several different layers that involve choosing a starting date for all football teams, dealing with different state regulations, varying school openings, formulating a schedule, etc., that create myriad complexities.

Also, all it takes is one member of the team, be it staff or a student-athlete, to contract the virus that can gum the works and result in a new quarantine.

“What’s the [team] record consequence if someone deciding they can’t play — or having a week where they can’t play because of an outbreak?” Swarbrick asked.

Then there are the logistics still involved even if there is a go-ahead to start convening and engaging in workouts hopefully by July.

With more than 100 players on a team, never mind support staff and coaches, and gatherings of more than 50 people discouraged if not prohibited, this creates numerous questions.

“Do we need to do something different with our locker room?” Swarbrick noted. “Do we need to create additional space — taking the locker room we have now and maybe using our game-day locker room in the stadium for some students, and the one in our football building for others?”

The same applies to the weight room. How many people can be allowed in at a certain time? A plan also needs to be put in at such a sweaty environment for constant cleaning, including the equipment.

We haven’t even addressed how practice will be run. Social distancing among players, in addition to how coaches instruct them, likely will have to adjust to another “new normal.”

“Do we approach practice differently in terms of the interaction during the course of practice?” Swarbrick said.