Brian Kelly’s national TV media tour the last week revealed he is confident in two things. He thinks the season will start this fall, he said Tuesday on The Dan Patrick Show. And he’s not the least bit concerned about filling out a schedule if more conference-only decisions follow. “That’s probably the least of our concerns right now,” Kelly said on ESPN’s “Get Up” last week. “There are plenty of games to play. We’d just like to play some.”

Notre Dame and Clemson can keep their scheduled game in this proposal, but the date would move. (BGI/Bill Panzica)

If we’re taking both statements as true, Notre Dame will set schedule for the fall, if nothing else. The Irish are at nine games, with more conferences expected to make decisions on shortened seasons by the end of July. The idea of anyone playing 12 games has become far-fetched. A nine- or 10-game schedule, though, can take on a few different formats. Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick told ESPN on Tuesday he wants to see an eight-to-10-game season with a delayed start. The most likely outcomes for Notre Dame remain an increased load of ACC games, or inclusion into the ACC’s conference-only or "conference plus one" slate, depending on the route it chooses. Commissioner John Swofford is on record saying he will assist Notre Dame as needed. In the weeks since the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they were shifting to league-only schedules, the message from the ACC, SEC and Big 12 has been patience. They’re not going to concede all non-conference games so quickly. “We’ve seen the news around COVID-19 alter itself in different ways over a number of weeks,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on “The Paul Finebaum Show” earlier in July. “What we’ve identified is an opportunity in late July for an important check in to see our public health reality. We were told from the beginning to take as much time as possible to make a better decision.”

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek told reporters one goal in taking more time is to preserve some non-conference games. "The SEC, the Big 12 and the ACC are on the same page as far as our collective desire to be patient before making any decisions," Yurachek said. “You look at some of the in-state rivalries that exist, especially between the SEC and the ACC, it makes sense that Clemson should play South Carolina, Georgia should play Georgia Tech and Florida should play Florida State. “Just eliminating those games because you want to play a conference-only schedule, at least at this point, does not make a great deal of sense." A season with nine conference games plus one non-league game is doable and logical for a few reasons. With the Power Five adopting universal testing and safety rules, the risks of playing a team that hasn’t adhered to the same protocols are lessened. Every Power Five player must be tested within 72 hours of a game. If infections spread in a game, it won’t be because a school played a team that didn’t test with the same frequency or in the same quantity. It’s also more appealing to fans to watch an annual rivalry game or a ballyhooed non-league game than a mundane non-conference game. For example, there’s more excitement around the Clemson-South Carolina rivalry than there would be if Clemson added Duke and South Carolina added Arkansas. Taking Yurachek at his word about conference unit, and American Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Aresco at his word about wanting to keep non-conference games, here are BlueandGold.com’s suggestions for structuring a shortened season. Swarbrick's preferences are also reflected.