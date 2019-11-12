One of the most intriguing prospects who visited Notre Dame for its matchup with Virginia Sept. 28 was Michael McLaughlin from Parkland (Fla.) Douglas. The class of 2021 prospect already holds offers from Florida State, Louisville and Miami and sticks out of a crowd with his 6-foot-8, 255-pound size.

McLaughlin raved about his time in South Bend.

"The Notre Dame visit was amazing," McLaughlin said. "It’s a beautiful campus and I enjoyed taking the tour. The game was also a good one; Notre Dame played a heck of a second half.