6-Foot-8 OT Michael McLaughlin Has High Remarks Of Notre Dame
One of the most intriguing prospects who visited Notre Dame for its matchup with Virginia Sept. 28 was Michael McLaughlin from Parkland (Fla.) Douglas. The class of 2021 prospect already holds offers from Florida State, Louisville and Miami and sticks out of a crowd with his 6-foot-8, 255-pound size.
McLaughlin raved about his time in South Bend.
"The Notre Dame visit was amazing," McLaughlin said. "It’s a beautiful campus and I enjoyed taking the tour. The game was also a good one; Notre Dame played a heck of a second half.
"The game atmosphere was unbelievable. It was unlike any other game I’ve attended. The amount of tradition and history in that stadium and on that campus is crazy, and that really interests me."
