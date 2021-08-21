5 Takeaways From Notre Dame Football Fall Camp Two Weeks Before FSU Game

Notre Dame started fall camp two weeks ago today. Two weeks from tomorrow, the Irish will be on Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla., to take on Florida State in the 2021 season opener. There is plenty for Notre Dame to work on between now and then. But if the last two weeks are any indication of what the next two will be like between the white lines, then head coach Brian Kelly will likely be pleased with where his team stands on Sept. 5. It’s been a productive camp so far for the Irish. Here are five takeaways from it.

1. Confidence In Coan

Kelly named Wisconsin graduate transfer Jack Coan Notre Dame’s starting quarterback one week ago. It took Coan just a handful of practices to earn the nod, and it’s been evident why. Coan is Notre Dame’s most physically mature option at the position. He’s the most experienced. He has a high football IQ, and he has not made many mistakes in the practices the media has been able to view. He’s not afraid to sling the ball downfield contrary to conflicting reports. "I've always felt like I've had that ability," Coan said. Kelly only has a couple critiques of Coan’s play as the season opener gets closer. He said Coan could be better with his footwork and could get the ball out of his hands a little quicker. Those were things that were not emphasized as much at Wisconsin as they are under Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees’ tutelage. “These are just reminders of some of the things he needs to do that he hasn’t done a lot of in his career,” Kelly said.

2. Versatile Defensive Line

Maybe Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa’s move from defensive tackle to defensive end this offseason was merely a sign to things to come for more of his teammates along the defensive line. Tagovailoa-Amosa has shed some weight this offseason and might not get back to playing more than a few reps here and there along the interior of the defensive line, but there are plenty of Irish players who can play multiple positions and he is still likely one of them. Senior Justin Ademilola has proved capable of playing both vyper and strong-side end. Junior Jacob Lacey can play nose guard or defensive tackle. So can fellow junior Howard Cross III. Sophomore Jordan Botelho excels at vyper and dropping back as a linebacker as well. This is just the way defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman wants it; no player outside of nose guard Kurt Hinish or vyper Isaiah Foskey is going to get too comfortable playing one position. He wants his guys to be able to play anywhere. “We’re going to move guys around, and they’re going to be difficult to block,” Kelly said.

3. Wide Receiver Resurgence

If awards were given on practice sessions alone, senior wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. would be a serious Biletnikoff Trophy candidate. Alas, nobody outside of the program cares what a player does in practice. If Austin Jr. finally translates what he does in practice to actual games, though, Notre Dame could have a completely different offense in 2021. The same goes for senior field receivers Braden Lenzy and Lawrence Keys III, and even senior boundary receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. All four of those seniors, in addition to slot man Avery Davis, have been unstoppable at times in practice. All Coan has had to do is make sure to put the ball in their vicinity, and they have come away with it more times than not. That would bode well for the Irish if it remains the same in the regular season. “I think the receiving corps is a group of guys with a chip on their shoulder,” Coan said. “They want to prove a lot. Everyone is pretty hungry, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

4. Cornerback Concern

Notre Dame cornerbacks Clarence Lewis (6) and Cam Hart (5) have a lot to prove this season. (Chad Weaver)

Of course, if the wide receivers are making plays then that means the guys on the other side of the ball aren’t. The hope for Notre Dame is that the wide receivers are so good and have turned the corner to the point that the cornerbacks are going to have a tough time making plays no matter what, but that won’t be proven true or false until Notre Dame lines up across from players with different colored jerseys. Sophomore Clarence Lewis and junior Cam Hart have been inconsistent in coverage. It is what it is. But if these Notre Dame wideouts are the real deal, then Lewis and Hart only get better each time they have to go up against them. That duo has made its fair share of plays in practices, but the wide receivers have been the more impressive unit collectively. It’ll be interesting to see how well Lewis, Hart and the rest of the Irish corners play against outside competition.

5. Offensive Line Intrigue