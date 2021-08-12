5 Notre Dame Football Players Who Have Had Strong Summers For Irish Defense

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has spent a lot of time in the last two weeks lauding the Irish wide receivers for how well they have progressed from the end of last season. That’s a good thing for Notre Dame. The wide receiver position is one that must greatly improve for the Irish to not only maintain its status as one of the top tier teams in college football but to elevate beyond that and compete for national championships. But what about the Irish defense?

It took the entirety of Kelly’s nearly 30-minute press conference on Thursday, but he was finally asked which Notre Dame defensive players have had the strongest summers and starts to fall camp. Kelly wasn’t coy in rattling off a few names. “In terms of physical change of body type, Clarence Lewis was huge,” Kelly said. “TaRiq Bracy was huge. Rylie Mills. I could give you probably 10 guys whose numbers and body composition and how they transformed themselves physically and how that’s shaping up mentally is really, really big.” Kelly didn’t stop there. “In some instances, even Kyle Hamilton, this is the best summer he’s had since he’s been here,” Kelly said. “Cam Hart was unbelievable this summer … I would be remiss not to talk about those guys in the same breath as (the receivers).” And there you have it. A round handful of players name-dropped from the head man himself. Lewis, Bracy, Mills, Hamilton and Hart.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has had the best summer of his career according to (Chad Weaver)