5 college football games Notre Dame fans should watch on week one Saturday
There's a full slate of college football games on Saturday, but the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are not suiting up to take part in the festivities.
Notre Dame and Florida State get a primetime TV slot all to themselves when they kick off against each other at Doak Campbell Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
With a full slate of games to choose from without having to worry about tuning into watch Notre Dame, here are the five games Notre Dame football fans should watch on the first official Saturday of the season.
No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin
Penn State might not be as strong as some of the better teams the Nittany Lions have had in the last five years or so, but this will still be a good gauge of what Notre Dame will face against the Badgers at Soldier Field on Sept. 25.
Time, TV: Noon ET, FOX
Western Michigan at Michigan
This one needs no explanation. Notre Dame doesn't like Michigan, and Michigan doesn't like Notre Dame. One of college football's fondest pastimes is rooting against a rival in games your team isn't playing in. Have at it, Irish fans.
TV, Time: Noon ET, ESPN
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami
Alabama is always going to be the measuring stick for a team like Notre Dame that is trying to get over the hump of winning a College Football Playoff Game. Miami has one of the best rosters it has boasted in recent years. The scoring margin between these two teams will let Notre Dame and the rest of the nation just how good Alabama is as it tries to defend its national championship.
Time, TV: 3:30 ET, ABC
No. 17 Indiana at No. 18 Iowa
Neither of these teams seemed poised to truly figure into the College Football Playoff discussion in a few months, but you can't ask for much more than a top-20 Big 10 matchup in week one.
TV, Time: 3:30 ET, Big 10 Network
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 3 Clemson
Speaking of measuring sticks, Georgia and Clemson have been perennial College Football Playoff contenders in the recent seasons. These are also two programs Notre Dame has become very familiar with of late. Watching this game — the best matchup of the weekend — will give Irish fans a better indicator of how they think Notre Dame would stack up against the best of the best in 2021.
Time, TV: 7:30 ET, ABC
