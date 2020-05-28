The Notre Dame women’s basketball staff under newly hired head coach Niele Ivey was officially completed and announced Wednesday evening. As projected earlier this month, former Fighting Irish point guard 1993 alumnus and assistant Coquese Washington was hired as associate head coach to round out the bench staff. She joins holdovers Carol Owens and Michaela Mabrey.

Coquese Washington was the head coach at Penn State from 2007-19. (John Beale/Associated Press)

Owens also will continue to hold the associate head coach title, as she has had two 10-year stints with the Fighting Irish (1995-2005 and 2010-present) with a role of mentoring the post players. Former Notre Dame guard Mabrey (2012-16) was hired last year to replace Ivey, who had taken an assistant’s position with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies before returning this spring to succeed 33rd-year head coach and Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Muffet McGraw. Mabrey’s title is assistant coach, and her role will include assisting Washington with the guards and wings. Unlike Ivey in the past, no one on the staff holds the “recruiting coordinator” title.

1. Full Circle

The former point guard Washington helped lead Notre Dame to its first NCAA Tournament in 1992, was an assistant for McGraw for the 2001 national champs — and shortly before that season played for WNBA champ Houston.

She coached All-American Ivey — along with All-Americans Alicia Ratay and Megan Duffy, now the head coach at Marquette — before Ivey was hired by McGraw in 2007 to succeed her when Washington was named head coach at Penn State. Washington peaked with the Nittany Lions from 2012-14 with three straight Big Ten titles and two Sweet 16 appearances. Prior to her arrival, the program had signed only one McDonald’s All-American, but she and her staff inked six. However, much like Notre Dame this past year, the program had a sudden thud in 2015, dropping to 6-24, and never quite recovered. Penn State was 67-89 from 2015-19, leading to an agreement between Washington and Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour — who worked at Notre Dame with Washington from 2000-04 — that a change in direction was needed. Washington, who finished 209-169 at Penn State served as associate head coach at Oklahoma this past season before coming full circle with Ivey. “It's an absolute blessing to welcome Coquese back home to Notre Dame,” Ivey said in a released statement. “Her experience as a former player and alum, WNBA champion and former head coach, plus her national championship coaching pedigree, provides me with incredible knowledge and wisdom.”

2. Renaissance Woman

In addition to her basketball acumen at Flint (Mich.) Central, Washington became quite the renowned musician while playing seven different instruments.

She finished her undergraduate degree at Notre Dame one year ahead of schedule, and then earned her Juris Doctorate from Notre Dame in 1997, earning “Double-Domer” status while also playing basketball professionally. Washington used that law degree to help create the WNBA Players Association, serving as its founding president from 1999-2001. She served as the executive vice president of the WNBPA from 2001 until her retirement in 2003. Washington led negotiations for the association's first collective bargaining agreement. “So much of who I am can be traced back to my time at Notre Dame both as a student and as a young professional,” Washington said in a university release. “Being a part of our women’s basketball staff again is truly energizing.”

3. Beth Cunningham