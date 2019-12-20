3-2-1: The State Of Notre Dame Football As It Prepares For 2020
While some may still be disappointed with the notion that 10-2 Notre Dame will be playing a 7-5 Iowa State team in a post-season game with "Camping World" in the title, it's still an opportunity for the Fighting Irish seniors to go out and represent the university they love one more time.
It also gives those on the Notre Dame beat an opportunity to reflect on what the Fighting Irish have accomplished this season and where the program currently stands as 2020 quickly approaches.
It's hard to see 10-2 as a major disappointment given the issues the program has had over the last several decades, but it would be a lie to say Notre Dame met preseason expectations, even if you predicted 10 regular-season wins.
Still, more can be accomplished in the Camping World Bowl, even if it's not one of the New Year's Six games.
Three Observations
With Monster Games, Claypool and Book could Tie Single-Season Irish Records
Heading into the Camping World Bowl, two offensive players are within shouting distance of etching their names in Notre Dame's single-season record book.
In 2006, quarterback Brady Quinn set the single-season mark for touchdown passes in a season with 37, breaking his own record of 32 set in 2005.
Right now, quarterback Ian Book has 33, which puts him four touchdown passes away from tying Quinn's record and five from breaking it. While this is no small feat, Book has thrown for at least four touchdowns in a game five times this season and six times in his Notre Dame career.
He's thrown for five touchdown passes in a game three times, but never against a "power five" opponent.
While Quinn currently stands alone at Notre Dame when it comes to this single-season accolade, several former Irish receivers are tied for touchdown catches in a year.
Will Fuller (2014), Golden Tate (2009), Rhema McKnight (2006) and Jeff Samardzija (2005) are all tied for first place at Notre Dame with 15 touchdown receptions in a season.
After playing in every 2019 regular-season game, senior wide receiver Chase Claypool currently sits at 12 touchdown receptions, three away from the single-season record. Only once has he caught more than two touchdown passes in a game during his Notre Dame career: on Nov. 16, 2019, against Navy when he had four.
