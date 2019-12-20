With Monster Games, Claypool and Book could Tie Single-Season Irish Records

Heading into the Camping World Bowl, two offensive players are within shouting distance of etching their names in Notre Dame's single-season record book.

In 2006, quarterback Brady Quinn set the single-season mark for touchdown passes in a season with 37, breaking his own record of 32 set in 2005.

Right now, quarterback Ian Book has 33, which puts him four touchdown passes away from tying Quinn's record and five from breaking it. While this is no small feat, Book has thrown for at least four touchdowns in a game five times this season and six times in his Notre Dame career.

He's thrown for five touchdown passes in a game three times, but never against a "power five" opponent.

While Quinn currently stands alone at Notre Dame when it comes to this single-season accolade, several former Irish receivers are tied for touchdown catches in a year.

Will Fuller (2014), Golden Tate (2009), Rhema McKnight (2006) and Jeff Samardzija (2005) are all tied for first place at Notre Dame with 15 touchdown receptions in a season.

After playing in every 2019 regular-season game, senior wide receiver Chase Claypool currently sits at 12 touchdown receptions, three away from the single-season record. Only once has he caught more than two touchdown passes in a game during his Notre Dame career: on Nov. 16, 2019, against Navy when he had four.



