3-2-1: Notre Dame observations, questions & prediction following Toledo

We have to stop meeting like this.

After winning its first overtime road game in program history in a thrilling 41-38 victory at Florida State six days earlier, Notre Dame returned home Saturday and needed a late touchdown to secure an ornery 32-29 comeback win over Toledo.

The bad news in the victory was that Notre Dame’s offensive line struggled mightily for the second straight game and shows no signs of continuity or improvement with the meat of the schedule quickly approaching.

“I can’t even begin with the work that we have to do,” Irish head coach Brian Kelly explained after the game.

Following are a some takeaways and a troubling prediction following the hard-fought win.