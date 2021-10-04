3-2-1: Notre Dame observations, questions & prediction following Cincinnati

The house of cards that was previously known as the 2021 Notre Dame football season tumbled down Saturday in a 24-13 loss to a superior Cincinnati team that never trailed and led 17-0 at halftime.

To their credit, the Irish battled back and pulled to within 17-13 in the fourth quarter but would get no closer.

“We didn’t coach very well today and we didn’t play very well today,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly said immediately after a loss that ended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak at 26 games. “That’s the long and the short of it. Cincinnati was the better football team today.”