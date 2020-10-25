Once again it was demonstrated that every football game is its own separate entity.

For three-and-a-half years now this Notre Dame football program continues to function at peak levels when it appears the ripest to be tripped up by an upset.

I’m always too reserved — some might call gutless — to publicly declare blowouts, but my favorite pick with Notre Dame always is the week after a close call versus a heavy underdog, such as the 12-7 win over Louisville. The popular knee-jerk reaction many times on the outside is it will become a recurrence.

Even top-10 programs will have about three games per year where it might be a bit flat on one side of the ball or the other (if not both) that can put them on upset alert in a given week. More often than not they compensate with better talent.

Clemson still is pretty darn good despite coming three touchdowns short of covering the 46-point spread versus Syracuse.

Once you become a “program” as Notre Dame has since 2017, there is an inner pride and competitiveness that takes hold when you recognize you didn’t meet a standard. More often than not, woe to the foe the following week.