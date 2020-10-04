3 OBSERVATIONS

Florida State will at least have a semblance of hope if it is able to travel to Notre Dame this week.

Trailing 14-0 against FCS foe Jacksonville State and already 0-2 after getting outscored 68-23 in two ACC games, the Seminoles turned to junior quarterback Jordan Travis, a 2019 transfer from Louisville, and he directed five straight touchdown drives in the 41-24 victory.

Incumbent James Blackman had been ineffective, so freshman Tate Rodemaker started at quarterback this weekend before first-year head coach Mike Norvell (also back from his positive test for COVID-19) turned to Travis.