This is not about resting on laurels, but take a moment to appreciate what has been achieved.

Players are permitted 24 hours to celebrate a victory, so let’s do our own brief reflecting as followers.

The four-year unbeaten record (36-0-2) of Notre Dame’s 1950 graduating class, which featured three national titles, will be virtually impossible to duplicate by any school.

In the 70 years hence, believe it or not, this four-year undergraduate Notre Dame class that will be graduating in the spring of 2021 so far has achieved a 43-6 ledger. That .878 winning percentage right now is the second best over four seasons at the school by any class that has enrolled since 1947, with the Dec. 19 ACC Championship and potential College Football Playoff still looming.

It is the first class at the school to win a minimum of 10 games each of its four undergraduate years, and the second to record 43 victories over four years. The other was the Class of ’92 which was 43-7 (.860): 12-0 (1988), 12-1 (1989), 9-3 (1990) and 10-3 (1991).



