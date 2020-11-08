The echoes have awakened.

Not that they’ve been in a slumber with a sparkling 40-6 record (.870 winning percentage, near the all-time FBS standard of .881 by Knute Rockne) the past three and half years that included a berth into the 2018 College Football Playoff.

However, a missing element was a one-for-the-ages, what-tho’-the-odds triumph that shakes down the thunder and gives one “that Ol’ Notre Dame feeling.”

The 47-40 double-overtime victory versus No. 1 Clemson has now checked that box and thrust the Fighting Irish back into the limelight of college football in what was a likely preview of the ACC championship game on Dec. 19 in Charlotte, N.C. — and maybe the College Football Playoff, too.



