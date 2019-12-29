3 Observations

The best just might still be ahead for Brian Kelly as he prepares to sign an extension beyond the 2021 season.

Over the past three seasons, Notre Dame is 33-6, which is the fifth-best record among the 65 Power 5 Conference teams.

This is the first time the Irish have won 33 games over a three-year span since the 33-4 run from 1988-90. Now, that in itself doesn’t mean the current Fighting Irish are at a similar level as those Lou Holtz-led juggernauts.